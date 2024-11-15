Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero produced a below-par display during Argentina's loss to Paraguay, described as not having 'his usual solvency', and he was ultimately forced off with injury at half-time.

Lautaro Martínez gave the 2022 World Cup winners the lead early on in Asunción, tucking home neatly after being played through by Enzo Fernandez. However, Paraguay launched a comeback, as Antonio Sanabria's spectacular bicycle kick drew them level, before Omar Alderte's header shortly after the break proved to be the winner.

The result doesn't impact Argentina's position at the summit of the COMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifying group, with Lionel Scaloni's men still three points clear. However, it was a disappointing night all round for the Argentines, and Romero's meek performance and his injury set-back will be a concern for Spurs ahead of a crucial set of fixtures.

Romero Forced off at Half-Time

He'd been playing poorly

Joining Tottenham from Atalanta in the summer of 2022 for £42 million, Romero has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League since his arrival in North London, and has been described as 'outstanding'. Making over 100 appearances for the Lillywhites, the 26-year-old has become a pivotal figure at the back for Ange Postecoglou's men, forming an impressive partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Thus, news of a potential injury will be a worry for the Australian manager. Deployed alongside Nicolas Otamendi for Argentina last night in Paraguay, the Spurs man only lasted 45 minutes.

Criticised for his lack of aerial dominance in the game, Argentine outlet La Voz slammed the defender for his performance, whilst confirming the injury news, giving him a five out of ten in their player ratings:

"Like the entire defense, he had a hard time with the home team's aerial play. He is injured and came off in the ET."

Winning no tackles, just one aerial duel and making just one clearance, it certainly wasn't Romero's most assured outing. Attributing the player's ball watching as a cause for Paraguay's first goal, Clarin gave the former Atalanta man a four:

"He did not have his usual solvency. He was left standing in Paraguay's first goal."

Postecoglou will hope that the set-back is nothing serious, as he prepares his team for a trip to champions Manchester City after the break.

Romero's Statistics vs Paraguay Minutes Played 45 Accurate Passes 37/39 (95%) Passes into the Final Third 1 Tackles Won 0/0 (0%) Blocks 1 Clearances 1 Aerial Duels Won 1/1 (100%)

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 15/11/2024