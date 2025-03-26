Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero was hailed for a ‘phenomenal’ display in Argentina’s 4-1 victory over Brazil, with some local press even labelling him ‘the best centre-back in the world’.

The 26-year-old started the 2026 World Cup qualifier alongside ex-Manchester City ace Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of Argentina’s defence and delivered another strong performance, despite an early mishap that led to the visitors’ only goal.

Romero was caught out in possession by Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha in the 26th minute after holding the ball for too long and gifted an easy goal to the Brazilians before Argentina thrashed their South American rivals 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Cristian Romero Shines on Argentina Duty

‘He had a phenomenal game’

Argentine media were impressed with Romero’s display against Brazil, with La Voz giving him a 9/10 match rating:

“He was having an impressive game, but he got overconfident and gave away a ball early on that made it 2-1. Still, he came back with all his personality. Great game.”

Clarin also hailed the 26-year-old’s performance as ‘phenomenal’ and suggested he may be among the best central defenders in the world:

“El Cuti must be regretting that gross error on Cunha's goal because, apart from that play, he had a phenomenal game, anticipating and initiating several plays. He may be the best first-choice centre back in the world.”

Finally, BolaVip handed Romero a 6/10 rating due to his error that led to Cunha’s first-half goal:

“He made a gross error that led to Matheus Cunha's goal, but he managed to recover and win convincingly in the individual duels.”

Romero has endured a stop-start season at Tottenham and was set back by two injuries before making his return earlier this month.

The Argentinian missed over three months of action and has made just 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring once in just over 1,300 minutes of play.

He captained Spurs in their last two Premier League games but was unable to prevent the Lilywhites from extending their top-flight losing streak, which has now stretched to three games.

Cristian Romero's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,101

