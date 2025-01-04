Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou, opted against giving young talent, Alfie Dorrington, an opportunity to impress against Newcastle, despite a plethora of first-team injuries, and the 19-year-old should look to depart for better opportunities instead.

Dorrington was an unused substitute for a second consecutive time, and he watched from the bench as Spurs emerged second-best in a 2-1 defeat to the Magpies. Despite being regarded as one of the best players in the Tottenham academy, the defender has been afforded just a single 13-minute cameo against Southampton this season, even in the midst of an injury crisis at the club. The manager is yet to prove his confidence in the youth prospects, and Dorrington would be wise to demand a January exit in the best interests of his future.

Postecoglou Leaves Highly-Touted Dorrington on the Bench Against Newcastle

The centre-back should consider departing for greener pastures

After signing his professional contract in 2023, it would not be until more than a year later that Dorrington would make his senior debut, coming on as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League. However, that has been his only contribution to the first-team, when he could still have plenty more to offer.

Standing at 1.92m, Dorrington, previously dubbed "terrific", has also been described as a "good passer of the ball" and a "strong defender". Ultimately, a natural in his position, he could have been granted an opportunity to display what he is capable of in the absence of Cristian Romeo and Micky Van de Ven, who have both been sidelined with injury. Instead, Postecoglou utilized the likes of Archie Gray and Djed Spence out of position in desperate attempts to fill the void at centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have conceded 11 goals in their last four matches, losing three and drawing once in the process.

With Dorrington continuously being disregarded, despite being a natural solution to Spurs' defensive woes, it remains to be seen whether the London-born man is able to garner the chances he deserves at this club. The January transfer window is now open, and he should instead look to depart for new pastures if he is to further his development.

