Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is not part of Ange Postecoglou's plans, Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.According to the Italian journalist, the north London club have put the 27-year-old on the market and want to sell him permanently this summer.

Tottenham transfer news — Giovani Lo Celso

Last month, one report from Spain claimed that Tottenham have offered Lo Celso to Barcelona and an array of other teams.The Argentine spent the 2022/23 season out on loan at Villarreal and has now returned to Hotspur Way, but it does not look like there is room for him in Postecoglou's squad.He cost Tottenham around £27m when he joined the north London outfit permanently from Real Betis back in 2020, as reported by BBC Sport.Lo Celso made 22 league appearances for Villarreal last season, scoring two goals (via Transfermarkt).

What has Rudy Galetti said about Giovani Lo Celso and Tottenham?

Galetti says Postecoglou's arrival has not improved Lo Celso's chances of staying at Tottenham.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The fate of Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham, despite the change of coaches, is always the same. The Argentine player is not part of Spurs' plans and the English club have put him on the market again with the hope this time of being able to sell him on a permanent deal."

Is Giovani Lo Celso the only player at Tottenham on the market?

As well as Lo Celso, Tottenham also seem open to selling both Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.According to 90min, the Premier League outfit will listen to offers for the England international and Denmark international.They may have trouble shifting the former, though, with The Telegraph reporting that Dier is determined to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and fight for his place.Capable of playing in central defence and in midfield, Dier is quite a useful player to have around. Nevertheless, it appears that his employers are happy to let him go this summer.Change is coming to Tottenham, which is hardly a surprise with a new manager in charge. And that could see the likes of Dier, Hojbjerg and Lo Celso all sold as Spurs try to raise funds for Postecoglou to revamp his squad.The former Celtic boss has already brought in James Maddison from Leicester City and Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, strengthening the team at the back and in attack.