Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is the "perfect player" for manager Ange Postecoglou, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 25-year-old is said to be attracting interest from Italy, but he is unlikely to be someone the north London club will want to lose this summer.

Tottenham transfer news — Cristian Romero

Journalist Gaston Edul recently claimed that Juventus are interested in signing Romero.

The Argentine joined Tottenham from the Old Lady's Serie A rivals Atalanta in a £42m deal, according to Sky Sports.

He was a key player for Spurs last season, making 34 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Romero also helped Argentina to win the World Cup, so the 2022/23 campaign is one the centre-back will never forget.

What has Michael Bridge said about Cristian Romero and Ange Postecoglou?

Bridge thinks Romero is the ideal centre-back for his new manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Postecoglou, he loves the defenders pushing up, loves them with the long balls and he's just the perfect player for him."

Will Cristian Romero be a key player for Ange Postecoglou next season?

As already mentioned, Romero was an important figure for Tottenham last term and you would not expect that to change in the 2023/24 campaign under Postecoglou.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international made the most tackles (2.5), most interceptions (1.6) and most clearances (3.6) per game in Spurs' squad (minimum of five matches played).

Speaking about Romero back in February, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider: "Yes, he treads a fine line at times, but I think it is good for Tottenham. He is the type of character and the type of player that they need in the side. He brings an aggression that no one else does.

"I would happily have him getting sent off every now and again to keep that little bit of bite in his game. In recent times, Spurs have not had that."

The World Cup winner and his team-mates would have been disappointed with how last season went, with Tottenham failing to qualify for Europe after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

However, things are starting to look a bit brighter at Hotspur Way. The north London club finally have a permanent manager in place, while James Maddison has just arrived from Leicester City.

A Tottenham team consisting of the likes of Maddison, Romero and Harry Kane could be good to watch next season.