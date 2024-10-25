Tottenham Hotspur starlet Lucas Bergvall has been advised to remain patient for further Premier League opportunities after clocking up just 46 minutes of top-flight action under Ange Postecoglou this term.

A summer arrival in North London, the 18-year-old has had limited chances to impress since joining Spurs in a £8.5m deal from Djurgarden, making four short cameos off the bench so far.

However, according to Swedish journalist Olof Lundh, things at Tottenham are ‘pointing in the right direction’ for Bergvall, who needs to have ‘a little patience’ for any further opportunities in the top flight:

“It is so unusual for players to go from Allsvenskan to the Premier League and take a place. “If you are so young, even if he has taken huge steps, and hasn’t played very many at the highest level even in Sweden – then you have to have a little patience. “If you are his age, you get to see all the minutes in the first season as a bonus. Everything still points in the right direction.”

The 18-year-old was handed his fourth start in a Spurs shirt on Thursday night, as Postecoglou’s men beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at home to secure their third win of the Europa League campaign.

It was Richarlison who netted the winner from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after Bergvall had been fouled inside the box.

The Swedish starlet, however, was forced off the pitch 20 minutes later after he was seen clutching his leg. Postecoglou later revealed the 18-year-old was ‘just cramping up’, having not played a lot of first-team football this season.

The Australian tactician suggested the continental games ‘are a great foundation’ for Spurs youngsters, including Mikey Moore, who stood out on the left wing in the narrow victory.

Bergvall, who made his ninth appearance of the season on Thursday, completed 91% of his passes and contributed defensively, winning four of his seven ground duels and making three tackles.

Lucas Bergvall's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 0 Expected goals 0.1 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Shot-creating actions 2 Minutes played 51

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.