TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara says Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven ‘would walk into Manchester City’s team’ and has praised the Dutchman as ‘world-class’.

Van de Ven has impressed since his move to Spurs from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023, with his pace and defensive strength proving crucial to Ange Postecoglou’s backline.

Despite enduring extended spells on the sidelines due to injuries, the Dutch international has still managed to win over fans in North London during the last 18 months.

O’Hara seems to be an admirer of the 23-year-old as well, suggesting he would be a sure starter under Pep Guardiola at Man City in a heated debate with his TalkSPORT co-host Dean Saunders:

“I think Van de Ven is a world-class player. He walks straight into Man City’s team, he walks into any team.”

To which Saunders responded:

“Not a chance, not yet. He needs to show for a couple of years that he can keep playing in the Premier League at that level without making mistakes. No mistakes. “Top players don't make mistakes. Van Dijk hardly makes a mistake. He does now and again, but not as many as others. That's why he's Van Dijk. Konate doesn't make that many mistakes, Man City centre-backs don’t.”

Van de Ven has established himself as one of the first names on the Tottenham teamsheet when he is fit and available, as well as a threat in front of goal, scoring three times in his 35 appearances in the Premier League.

The £34m-rated 23-year-old limped off in the Carabao Cup win over Man City last month and has not featured since, but Postecoglou later admitted his injury is not too serious and he is expected to return soon after the international break.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van de Ven has made eight appearances in the Premier League this term, assisting twice in 711 minutes of action.

Postecoglou, however, is no closer to having a fully fit squad at Tottenham, following Cristian Romero’s latest injury on international duty and Wilson Odobert recently undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Spurs will face reigning champions Man City next in the Premier League, followed by a Europa League clash against Roma in mid-week.

Micky van de Ven's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Assists 2 Pass accuracy % 92.4 Duels won % 49.3 Interceptions per 90 1.14 Minutes played 711

Statistics courtesy of FotMob and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.