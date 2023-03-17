Harry Kane wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but Jacobs says any suitor will have to persuade both him and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy if they wish to complete a transfer this summer.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

According to The Athletic, Kane is one striker who United are currently looking at.

However, the same outlet states that Tottenham aren't even contemplating a sale and want their talisman to sign a new deal at Hotspur Way.

Kane is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract, so it'll be interesting to see if the north London club's stance remains the same if he tells them that he won't be putting pen to paper on an extension.

With his existing deal running down, the 29-year-old is valued at just £53m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Jacobs says Kane's desire to remain at Tottenham and Levy being a tough negotiator could present a problem to any club that wants to sign him in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Harry Kane to Manchester United is premature. It always has been. I've reported many times that Kane has a desire to stay at Tottenham and that's really been the case since the beginning of the season. He's just been waiting to see how the project develops.

"The challenge for any suitor with Harry Kane is that you've not only got to persuade Harry Kane to leave Tottenham, a club that he's in love with, but you also have to deal with Daniel Levy, which is no easy task."

Can Tottenham afford to sell Harry Kane to Man United?

No. It'd be a massive step backwards. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world; replacing him is going to be practically impossible.

As per Transfermarkt, the Three Lions star has scored over 250 goals for Tottenham. There aren't too many forwards in the game right now with that kind of track record.

United are also a top-four rival. Letting Kane join the Red Devils is a decision that could easily come back to haunt them next season as they chase a Champions League place.

With all of that being said, his contract situation obviously complicates things, so maybe a transfer away from Antonio Conte's side can't be completely ruled out.