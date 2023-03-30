Tottenham Hotspur duo Ivan Perišić and Emerson Royal picking up injuries is a "big blow" for interim manager Cristian Stellini, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Both players hurt themselves while on international duty, with the latter even requiring surgery.

Tottenham injury news — Ivan Perišić and Emerson Royal

Perišić had to be taken off in Croatia's 2-0 win against Turkey earlier this week after sustaining what looked to be a calf injury.

Regarding Emerson, he damaged his left knee while with the Brazil squad and will now undergo surgery.

"We can confirm that Emerson Royal suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee while on international duty with Brazil last week," a statement on Tottenham's official website read.

"The defender will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ivan Perišić, Emerson Royal, and Tottenham?

O'Rourke has described the injuries to Perišić and Emerson as a blow for Tottenham and Stellini.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a blow. Obviously, when you see all your players go on international duty, as a manager, you hope they all come back fit and well and don't pick up any injuries. So for Perišić to pick up an injury is a blow and Emerson Royal also picked up an injury away on international duty for Brazil.

"He's facing a spell out of action, so that's two of Tottenham's wing-backs potentially out of action. It's a big blow for Tottenham. They don't want to be losing any players, especially now for this run-in as they desperately try to stay in that top four."

How important are Ivan Perišić and Emerson Royal for Tottenham?

To former boss Antonio Conte, they were very. The Italian obviously preferred using a system with wing-backs during his time at Hotspur Way, so the likes of Perišić and Emerson were essential.

Spurs have brought Pedro Porro to the club, however, so he can easily come in for Emerson.

It'll be interesting to see what Stellini does on the left-hand side, though, if he opts to use Conte's set-up and Perišić is sidelined.

Ryan Sessegnon is the natural replacement but has also been out injured so may need a bit of time to get his match sharpness back. It's not an ideal situation for Stellini and Ryan Mason, who'll surely be annoyed with what's happened with Perišić and Emerson.

Perišić is currently valued at roughly £8.7m by the CIES Football Observatory, while the same website values Emerson at £30.7m.