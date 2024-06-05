Highlights Spurs aim to strengthen forward line post Werner loan extension, looking to secure top four credentials for Champions League 2025/26.

Post Kane departure, club eyes a striker to fill void with Gimenez, Toney, Gyokeres, Guirassy and Openda on shortlist despite only Toney's Premier League experience.

Tottenham eager for one more forward to join Werner, considering several players including admired Isak although Newscastle deems him 'not for sale'.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add at least one more forward to their roster during the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, after Timo Werner re-joined the club on, yet another, temporary basis.

The German talisman, formerly of Chelsea, has officially extended his Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stay by another year after enjoying his two-goal Premier League stint in north London last campaign.

Ange Postecoglou is, however, keen to add further firepower to his forward line in a bid to secure top four credentials and subsequent Champions League football for 2025/26, especially with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City scoring for fun.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham scored the seventh-most goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season (74) - 11 behind Newcastle United.

Tottenham’s Five-Man Striker Shortlist

Ivan Toney, Viktor Gyokeres and Lois Openda eyed

Ever since Harry Kane upped and left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, there has been a void to fill at the top of the Tottenham tree. In the Englishman’s absence, skipper Son Heung-min burdened the majority of the goalscoring responsibilities. The talismanic South Korea international scored 17 goals and notched a further 10 assists in 35 league outings.

Despite the club signing both Brennan Johnson and Werner, albeit on loan, in the same summer that Kane departed, they are missing that all-important lethal nature in front of goal - and this summer is the time to address just that.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs have a five-man shortlist in their pursuit of a new forward: PSV’s Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney, the goal-gobbling Viktor Gyokeres, Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart and Belgian star Lois Openda.

Gimenez, Toney, Gyokeres, Guirassy and Openda - 23/24 League Stats Player Minutes Goals Assists Shots per game Gimenez 2,384 23 6 3.6 Toney 1,449 4 2 3 Gyokeres 2,915 29 10 3.5 Guirassy 2,214 28 2 3.3 Openda 2,716 24 7 3.6

Of course, of the quintet of targets, only Brentford’s Toney boasts Premier League experience, but that is unlikely to play into Postecoglou’s thinking given how the rest have fared across the 2023/24 season from a goalscoring point of view, as evidenced by the statistics above.

Romano: Tottenham Want ‘At Least’ One More Forward

‘Several players being considered’

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, Romano suggested that the north Londoners are eager to add to their attacking ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut and the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, insiting that 'several players are being considered'.

“Tottenham want to add one more player. Timo Werner, obviously, will stay on loan, but they will look at some options. So let's see what they will do in terms of a winger or maybe a striker. There is still an internal discussion with Ange Postecoglou on that with several players being considered. But for sure, Tottenham want to add at least one more player in an offensive position after Timo Werner.”

Alexander Isak ‘Admired’ By Tottenham Chiefs

Deemed 'not for sale' by Newcastle

Another talisman that Tottenham brass are keen admirers of is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. Having rocked up with a 21-goal campaign in the English top flight, his efficiency in front of goal - combined with his Premier League expertise - make him a solid option. Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic heir, Isak, is just as brilliant at running with the ball as he is scoring goals, perfecting his status of a complete centre forward.

The Athletic’s report does state, however, that his current employers are adamant that their goal-hungry Swede is strictly ‘not for sale’ amid interest from Tottenham and their arch-rivals Arsenal, too. Still just 24 years of age, Solna-born Isak would be a terrific option for the long term. Given Newcastle’s stubbornness and the price it would take to lure him away from St. James’ Park, Tottenham may be better off going for a less proven, cheaper option.