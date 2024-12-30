Tottenham Hotspur have made a €45 million (£37.3 million) offer for Facundo Buonanotte, who is on loan at Leicester City from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Buonanotte is enjoying an impressive loan spell with the Foxes and has been a standout performer at the King Power. The Argentine attacking midfielder has bagged four goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions. The Seagulls' loanee is a versatile attacker who can play on the right wing and in attacking midfield.

Spurs could do with bolstering their attacking options amid a topsy-turvy season under the under-fire Ange Postecoglou. Many of his forwards have been inconsistent or underperforming, including Timo Werner, who Postecoglou took aim at earlier in December.

Buonanotte, 20, is an exciting prospect, but Postecoglou might be willing to throw him into the Lilywhites' first team immediately should he make the move to North London.

However, his parent club, Brighton, reportedly won't be willing to easily part with one of the Premier League's brightest stars.

Facundo Buonanotte Premier League Stats Appearances 16 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected Goals (xG) 3.21 Big Chances Created 6 Key Passes 1.3 Successful Dribbles 1.2 (35%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (39%)

Tottenham May Need To Increase Their Offer For Buonanotte

Brighton are reluctant to sell the Argentine

Buonanotte may have a future at Brighton amid his meteoric rise on loan at Leicester. He joined the Seagulls from Argentine outfit Rosario Central in January 2023 for £10 million, and he was deemed a 'certified gem' at the time.

The Perez-born youngster made 50 appearances for the senior team at the Amex, posting five goals and two assists. However, there was a desire for the exciting prospect to be handed more first-team opportunities, and he made the loan move to Leicester.

It's extremely unlikely that Buonanotte will stay with the Foxes beyond his loan spell as Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are battling to stay in the Premier League—his potential points towards remaining in the English top flight with a top-half side competing for European football.

Tottenham have tracked Buonanotte throughout his stay at the King Power, and their club legend Gary Lineker is a fan. As are clubs from the Bundesliga and Serie A, with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan also monitoring him.

Postecoglou's Spurs looked to have jumped to the head of the queue with a concrete offer for the player. He has three years on his contract with Brighton.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.