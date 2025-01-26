Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Feyenoord defender David Hancko, though Chelsea are also showing an interest in acquiring the £42 million player, according to CaughtOffside.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Feyenoord defense, aiding the club's challenge for Champions League qualification from the Eredivise. Clubs in multiple top leagues are now keeping a close eye on his availability, and while his employers are firm in their stance that the player will not be sold this January, they may be unable to prevent his departure in the summer.

Tottenham Interested in Signing Feyenoord Ace Hancko

The Dutch outfit are keen to retain the player until the summer

As per CaughtOffside, Tottenham have made an inquiry about Hancko’s potential availability, as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. While a January transfer is deemed unlikely, the door for a move could be open in the summer, although competition for his signature is expected to intensify by then.

Chelsea are named as potential suitors in England to rival Spurs in the pursuit to land Hancko, who has been described as "world-class", while Juventus and Atletico Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the Slovakian as well. It is thought that a fee in the region of €50 million (£42 million) could be sufficient to persuade Feyenoord into a sale.

David Hancko's 2024/25 Eredivisie statistics Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles Won per 90 1.06 Interceptions per 90 0.94

Ange Postecoglou has seemingly struggled to cope with the waves of injuries to his depleted squad. Having seen the likes of Micky Van de Ven and Cristian Romero both sidelined for portions of the season, the Greek-Australian custodian has resorted to playing Archie Gray and Djed Spence in makeshift centre-back roles to cover. It is evident that a reinforcement to the defensive depth is paramount for the North Londoners.

CaughtOffside notes that, despite interest from the Premier League, a move to Juventus remains most likely at this stage for Hancko, though the race is still wide open for either of the London outfits to make a move.

