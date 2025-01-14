Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have made initial offers for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to L’Equipe.

The two interested clubs have reportedly proposed a loan deal with an option to buy and are now awaiting a response from PSG.

L’Equipe reports that the Parisian giants want to hear from all interested parties before deciding on Kolo Muani’s next destination, while the French forward is also yet to determine his preferred move in January, though he is considering a switch to Spurs.

It remains to be seen whether other clubs, including Manchester United, will follow up with proposals, after been linked with Kolo Muani in recent weeks.

Spurs Submit Bid for Kolo Muani

Juventus ‘pushing hard’ for deal

According to L’Equipe, Juventus are ‘pushing hard’ for Kolo Muani to join on loan in January, with Tottenham also in contention to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s frontline with the France international this month.

The ‘exceptional’ 26-year-old, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £77m in the summer of 2023, has struggled to justify his hefty price tag in Paris, scoring just 11 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions.

With Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele ahead of him in Luis Enrique’s pecking order this season, Kolo Muani has been allowed to leave and is attracting interest from multiple European heavyweights.

A permanent move remains unlikely in January, considering the Frenchman still has over three years left on his Parc des Princes deal and reportedly earns around £200,000 per week.

Tottenham have yet to sign any outfield players in January after securing promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, but are reportedly targeting multiple reinforcements to boost their push for European spots this season.

Spurs are currently 12th in the Premier League table, having won just once in their last eight games, and will next face Arsenal in a feisty North London derby on Wednesday.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG Stats (2024/25) Games 14 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 453

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.