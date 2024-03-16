Highlights Spurs lost 3-0 to Fulham, which is a big blow to their Champions League hopes.

Rodrigo Muniz stole the show with a fine brace for the home team.

Despite a previous win against Aston Villa, Spurs failed to capitalise on that momentum and now remain two points behind the Villans.

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major blow in their hopes to secure Champions League football next season after losing away against Fulham.

It was a tight enough first half but Rodrigo Muniz made the breakthrough, finishing with real confidence after receiving a fine pass from Antonee Robinson. Just moments into the second 45', Sasa Lukic managed to flick in a cross to double the home team's lead.

Muniz then made it 3-0 in the 61st minute. With that strike, he has now scored more Premier League goals since the start of February than any other player (7). Fulham looked to have then added a fourth but Joao Palhinha's deflected shot went in off an offside Raul Jimenez and so was rightfully ruled out.

In the end, that didn't matter as the Cottagers were able to hold onto their three-goal cushion and pick up all the points, leaving them 12th in the league – just one place behind west London rivals Chelsea.

Although, Marco Silva's men could have been in for a nervy finish had Timo Wener found the back of the net from just a few yards out. He inexplicably missed a guilt-edged chance to pull one back for his team – as you can see in the footage below.

Troubling Times For Postecoglou

"One Step Back"

Manager Ange Postecoglou didn't appear to be happy before the game, chastising a journalist for using the term "plastic fans" and this result certainly wouldn't have helped ease the Australian's poor mood. At least Spurs have a comfortable six-point lead over Manchester United.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, when asked if it feels like one step forward, one step back, the Spurs boss replied: "It's more like four steps forward, one step back. If we go one step forward, one back, we'd be more like in 18th position."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bournemouth and Wolves have both earned more points than Tottenham since the start of November.

Spurs Drop Points in European Race

Aston Villa to Play Tomorrow

Spurs came into the match off the back of a comprehensive 4-0 win away against Aston Villa. This could have signified a big moment in the race for fourth place but the north London outfit failed to capitalise on this step in the right direction by taking two steps backwards.

As a result, they finish the day two points behind Unai Emery and co, with the Villans set to play away at West Ham United in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Of course, teams in England's top flight might not have to finish in the top four this season to get a spot in the Champions League next season. This is because there are two extra places up for grabs in Europe this season, but with Italy and Germany also fighting for those slots, both Spurs and Villa can't afford to take anything for granted.