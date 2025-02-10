Tottenham Hotspur are going to carefully consider a revamp by pondering the potential exit of Son Heung-min, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Spurs are going through a tricky period and have seen a lack of success under Daniel Levy's ownership. Despite the north London outfit regularly looking to bring in new additions, it's safe to say it's not worked out so far, and a complete revamp could be necessary to steer them in the right direction.

After such a disappointing season, the majority of the squad can have no complaints if Spurs look to bring in new additions and replace them. Tottenham currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the EFL and FA Cup last week.

Tottenham Considering Son Heung-Min Sale

There is an openness to him leaving

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are going to carefully consider a squad revamp by pondering the exit of South Korean forward Son. Despite being a club icon and a loyal servant to Spurs over the years, sources are indicating that there is an openness to him leaving.

Son recently had his contract extended by another year, but with Spurs moving into a new era, they now have some big decisions to make in attack. Richarlison's future is also in doubt, Timo Werner could depart, and a decision must be made on Mathys Tel's option to buy. Richarlison, Werner and Son earn combined around £445k-a-week, so they'd be saving a hefty amount on wages.

Son Heung-min's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 7 Expected goals 5.0 Expected assisted goals 6.1 Minutes played 1585

The decision to offload Son will undoubtedly be the biggest of them all and will depend on the level of interest in the experienced forward. GIVEMESPORT sources understand that there has been some genuine interest from Saudi Arabia and if that becomes more concrete, it could be something they carefully consider, whereas in the past it was unthinkable.

Jamie Donley Highly Regarded at Tottenham

Yank mon-Hyeok will be analysed in summer

Tottenham will welcome youngster Jamie Donley into the squad for pre-season after his loan with Leyton Orient to determine whether he can make his mark next season. Donley is held in high regard within the club and will have a chance to impress later this year.

Loaned out Yank mon-Hyeok will also be assessed to decide what is best for him in terms of his next step, and the same applies to Alejo Veliz. Manor Solomon will most likely be allowed to move on if the opportunity arises permanently after his loan spell with Leeds United.

