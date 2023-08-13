Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison is the most likely to be named the club's Player of the Year, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT the England international may have struggled to work together in tandem with Harry Kane before he left for Bayern Munich this week.

Maddison arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the transfer window and is expected to make an immediate impact for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - James Maddison

It's been a hectic summer as far as Tottenham have been concerned, with a number of incomings and outgoings having been confirmed already.

However, few have caught the imagination of the Spurs faithful more than the capture of Maddison, who joined from recently relegated Leicester City.

Costing a respectable £40 million, the dynamic midfielder is an established Premier League performer, having notched up over 163 appearances in England's top flight.

Despite the lack of European football next season for Spurs, the capital club didn't have many problems in tieing up Maddison's signature, with tentative interest from Newcastle United comfortably swatted away.

And now, with the Premier League season just around the corner, there are some suggestions that Tottenham's chances of success could hinge on Maddison's performances for the club.

What has Paul Brown said about James Maddison and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed about Tottenham's prospects ahead of the new campaign, journalist Brown admitted Maddison would transform their fortunes, after casting doubt on his ability to play alongside star man Kane prior to his departure to Bayern.

On the 26-year-old, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he's capable of being their best player this season. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he ends the season as their Player of the Year.

“It's a tall order and I've said before I think in many ways it may actually be easier for him if he's playing there without Harry Kane because I do think the two of them like to occupy a lot of the same spaces and Spurs haven't really played with a classic number 10 like that for a long time.

“Maddison is capable of playing as an eight or you know as a kind of inverted winger as well.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

It was a London derby to kick the season off for Spurs, who took on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon - a stadium they're still yet to win at following their 2-2 draw.

Spurs had also been held to draws in both of their Premier League visits to the Bees, having played out a goalless stalemate in 2021/22, before drawing 2-2 on their last visit to the west London outfit.

It was a chance for Postecoglou to hand competitive debuts to some of his new signings, with Maddison feature alongside the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven, who all joined this summer.

Maddison picked up an assist for Cristian Romero's goal as the spoils were shared, and he will be hoping to add to that tally when they host Manchester United next weekend.