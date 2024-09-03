Tottenham Hotspur were busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in a host of players in different positions, and journalist Dan Kilpatrick has said he was surprised by their business.

Spurs' 2024 summer transfer window was a period of significant transition, marked by key arrivals, notable departures, and a few missed opportunities. The club, now under the stewardship of manager Postecoglou, aimed to reshape the squad to better fit his attacking philosophy, following a season of mixed fortunes.

The former Celtic boss has implemented a possession-based style of play, focusing on building from the back. His complex system requires certain players to fit in to the style, and they've strengthened significantly this summer.

Tottenham's Business a 'Surprise'

They've shifted plenty of deadwood

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Kilpatrick has admitted he is surprised with the business that Spurs have done. Postecoglou stressed that there was a need for change within his squad, and they've completed a mini overhaul ahead of the 2024/2024 campaign...

"Well, when you were asking which clubs you were surprised by earlier, I was going to bring up Spurs, because I was a little bit surprised by the window overall. I think if you go back to what Postecoglou was saying in April about the need for change, he kind of laid out his manifesto for a second season in the club, and talked about how drastically Spurs still needed to change their 11, change the way they worked, changed the culture of the club. So I wondered if it was going to be a real summer overhaul, and I think we did see that in one respect, in terms of the players they got out. You talked about Newcastle struggling to get players out, but Spurs did really well at finally offloading all this deadwood."

In terms of additions who are likely to immediately impact the senior squad, Tottenham brought in Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who have been in and around the first team, have also arrived, but there's no doubt they are signings with a view to the long-term future.

Looking at outgoings, Spurs were impressive with how they shifted some of their fringe stars. Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Joe Rodon, and Giovani Lo Celso are among the players to have departed, with Tottenham recouping around £46m in sales.

Tottenham Eyeing Angel Gomes

He could leave for free

According to a report from HITC, Tottenham are plotting a move to sign young midfielder Angel Gomes from Lille. The former Manchester United star, who was recently called up to the senior England squad for the first time, is out of contract next summer, so Spurs could secure his signature on a free transfer.

Gomes moved to France to attempt to further his career after failing to make the grade at Old Trafford. It's turned out to be a smart decision from the midfielder who has flourished and now earned himself a chance to impress for his country.