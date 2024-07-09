Highlights Tottenham interested in signing Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, offering Giovani Lo Celso in a player-plus-cash deal.

Ramsey has emerged as one of Villa's brightest young talents, but the club is not keen to sell him.

Tottenham also considering Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, with Palace, Southampton, and Brentford showing interest.

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey this summer, according to Sky Sports, and the deal would result in outcast Giovani Lo Celso, who has struggled to break into the north Londoners’ starting line-up, heading to Villa Park.

Indeed, central midfield is one of the key positions that Ange Postecoglou and his entourage are looking to strengthen this summer, with the likes of Chelsea and England star Conor Gallagher also on their long shortlist.

Heading into the Greek-Australian chief’s second season at the helm, he’ll be looking to earn top four credentials, thus qualifying for Champions League football, as an indication that they are moving in the right direction.

Tottenham Remain Interested in Jacob Ramsey

Villa not keen to sell the Englishman

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are keen to sign Birmingham-born Ramsey before the summer transfer window closes for business and are looking to use Lo Celso as a makeweight to lure the 16-cap England Under-21 international away from Villa Park.

The Argentine has previously played under the watchful eye of Villa boss Unai Emery at both Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal and Tottenham are hoping that the prospect of a reunion could entice the Spanish tactician into green-lighting a deal.

Having worked as Villa’s sporting director before becoming Spurs’ technical director, Johan Lange is a keen admirer of Ramsey, 23, and is understood to be one of the main driving forces behind the transfer.

Ramsey vs Lo Celso - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Ramsey Lo Celso Minutes 852 498 Goals/Assists 1/1 2/2 Shots per game 1.2 0.6 Pass success rate (%) 81.9 91.5 Key passes per game 0.6 0.8 Dribbles per game 0.5 0.4 Overall rating 6.48 6.49

The report does suggest, however, that Villa’s boardroom bosses are eager to retain the services of Ramsey, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027, especially on the back of Douglas Luiz’s unfortunate switch to Juventus.

Born in 2001, Ramsey has emerged as one of Villa’s brightest young talents after emerging from the club’s academy ranks between 2007 and 2019 and has been called the "complete package" by TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole; but in 2023/24, he endured an injury-ridden campaign, which reduced him to 21 appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsey has notched 13 goals and 12 assists in his 122-game career for his boyhood club.

In terms of Lo Celso, staying in north London runs the risk of him continuing to find himself on the periphery of the starting line-up, especially with Tottenham keen to add another body to the engine room.

Jobe Bellingham Eyed by Tottenham Chiefs

Palace, Southampton and Brentford all interested parties

As another potential incoming, Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham - brother of Real Madrid and England world beater Jude - is receiving heavy interest from Spurs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Southampton among the Premier League sides that are interested in his services, Nixon - while writing on his Patreon - has revealed that Crystal Palace and Brentford are also in the race for his signature.

Tottenham, however, could have the most enticing proposal for the sought-after ace, with Sunderland now willing to entertain offers - but only those which exceed the £20 million price point.

During his maiden season in Wearside, the teenage sensation notched seven goals and the solitary assist, though the best aspects of his game are largely intangible, such as when he’s running with the ball and picking up pockets of space.

All statistics per WhoScored