Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in a summer move for Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, according to InterLive.

The Lilywhites reportedly tried to sign the Italy international last summer and are intensifying their efforts once again ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

They are ‘trying to convince’ Inter to sell the midfielder, and it is believed that a €30m (£25m) offer would be enough to lure him to North London.

Frattesi was close to leaving Inter in January and was targeted by Serie A giants Roma, where he spent three years as a youngster until 2017.

Tottenham Eyeing Davide Frattesi

Inter willing to sell the 25-year-old

According to reports, Inter are open to selling Frattesi this summer after he struggled for regular minutes under Simone Inzaghi.

The 25-year-old has made just five Serie A starts in 2024/25, along with 15 appearances off the bench, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Frattesi, praised as 'world-class' by Pro Future Stars, joined Inter permanently from Sassuolo last summer and has more than three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

InterLive claim the final decision on his move to Spurs will depend on the player himself, as he remains focused on the season with Inter, who are battling for back-to-back Serie A titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frattesi has made 30 appearances across all competitions this term, including seven in the Champions League.

Tottenham are anticipating a busy summer transfer window and are also keeping an eye on reinforcements for their frontline.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Lilywhites are eyeing offseason deals for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

They have identified both promising wingers as key targets after implementing a fresh transfer strategy to boost their homegrown quota ahead of next season.

Davide Frattesi's Inter Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 83.3 Minutes played 825

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

3:01 Related Update on Marc Guehi's Future Amid Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle Interest Chelsea have been in the hunt for a new centre-back and an update has been issued on one of their key targets

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.