Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman Daniel Levy could be given the chance to stay at the club by Qatari investors, according to The Guardian.

Prospective Spurs buyers are reportedly keen to retain Levy’s expertise and are willing to give him a 'controversial' new long-term contract to continue in his role, despite recent fan backlash.

Supporters’ discontent with Levy has been growing in recent weeks, with chants against the chairman echoing inside and outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the latest turn of events, fans are being urged to take part in a ‘sit-in’ after Sunday’s game against Manchester United amid ongoing takeover speculation.

According to The Guardian, Qatari investors want control of Spurs, but the proposed takeover could be a phased buyout.

One option being considered would see Levy remain on a management contract, even if Enic, which owns 86.91% of the club, becomes a minority shareholder.

While the identity of the Qatari bidders is unclear, The Guardian claims they are private individuals rather than a government-backed group, like the one that attempted to buy Man United two years ago.

Tottenham have been seeking outside investment for some time but are not yet in concrete takeover negotiations, as potential investors from America and the Middle East have not met the £3.75bn valuation.

Spurs have endured a disappointing Premier League season, winning just eight of their 24 games and sitting 14th in the table heading into Sunday’s match against Man United.

Amid fan unrest over Levy, concerns have also been growing over manager Ange Postecoglou’s future, though the club are not considering a change yet.

Tottenham have reportedly taken into account the severe injury crisis that has depleted Postecoglou’s squad in recent months, with 11 first-team players currently unavailable.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.