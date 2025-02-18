Presenter Richard Keys claimed that a deal has been completed for a takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, although the former Sky Sports man failed to provide any further details on who it could be.

Daniel Levy has been at Tottenham for over two decades now, overseeing a state-of-the-art new stadium and a modern training facility. Unfortunately, results on the pitch haven't been as he may have hoped, with the north London outfit struggling when it comes to winning trophies.

Spurs have secured only one major trophy - the 2008 League Cup - leading to growing frustrations among supporters. Protests have become more frequent, with supporters chanting "We want Levy out" and displaying banners highlighting the club's lack of silverware under his leadership.

Richard Keys: Deal is Done for Tottenham Takeover

The presenter has made a big claim

Writing in his blog, Keys has suggested that a deal is done for a takeover of Tottenham. The presenter wasn't sure whether to believe the claims he's been told, but he does think discussions are taking place. Keys also adds that an owner of a top-four club is ready to sell, which could be a better proposition for a buyer.

"Oh - you’ll be interested to hear that I was in the company of someone this weekend that reckons a deal to buy Spurs is done. I don’t think it is, but I’m pretty sure conversations have been taking place. If so, I’d say this to Daniel Levy. Don’t play hard ball Daniel - you might regret it. I’m also hearing the owners of one of the top four clubs could be ready to sell. They’re arguably a better proposition for a buyer and would tempt a bid before Spurs."

The unrest among the fan base has been further fueled by reports of a potential takeover. A consortium of Qatari investors has shown interest in acquiring the club, aiming for complete control. Their proposal reportedly includes offering Levy a long-term contract as executive chairman, a move that has been met with scepticism from supporters who hold him accountable for the club's prolonged trophy drought.

On the pitch, Tottenham's struggles have been evident throughout the current season. Manager Ange Postecoglou has been under increasing pressure, but a victory over Manchester United at the weekend is likely to have bought him some more time.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.