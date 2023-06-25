Tottenham Hotspur will continue negotiations with Barcelona for the permanent signing of centre-back Clement Lenglet but don't want talks to drag on, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Galetti the club have other names on the shortlist for a new centre-back and won't hesitate to move on to another target if a deal can't be agreed.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Clement Lenglet

Lenglet spent the entirety of the 22/23 season on loan with Spurs, making 24 starts in the Premier League. The 28-year-old Frenchman is not wanted by his parent club Barcelona and will be allowed to leave permanently if a suitable offer receives.

Given his lacklustre performances over the course of the past season, Spurs are unlikely to pay over the odds for the player. The Daily Mail believe that Barcelona are looking for a fee between £13 million and £17 million for the centre-back, which may be more than new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is willing to pay.

It doesn't appear as though they face any competition for the defender, however, and will likely be able to drive the price down if Lenglet is indeed who they want for next season in the hope that he will improve under a new manager.

What has Galetti said about Spurs and Lenglet?

Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT: "The talks will also continue in the next few days, even if Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of holding long negotiation as they do have other possible names on their list of centre-backs."

Would Lenglet be a good signing for Spurs and Postecoglou?

Unless he were to arrive for a bargain price and reasonable wages, it's hard to see the appeal of making Lenglet's loan deal a permanent stay in North London. In general, he was far from impressive for Spurs - although that can be said for almost the entirety of the defence last season.

Spurs have reportedly scouted Bayer Leverkusen's centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, with the Daily Mail even reporting that an enquiry has been made. It might be a case of and/or rather than either/or between the two, but regardless, Tapsoba is the player Spurs should be doing everything in their power to sign given his ability on the ball and future potential at 24.

Unless Lenglet was to drastically improve next season, this is a transfer they can comfortably forget about and as Galetti says, move on to their other targets.