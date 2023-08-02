Tottenham Hotspur are currently scouring the market for Harry Kane alternatives in case the striker leaves for Bayern Munich, with a trio of potential replacements identified by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Questions remain up in the air about Kane's future at Tottenham, with the Englishman being tipped to leave Spurs by some.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Kane remains a Tottenham player for now, after talks between Spurs and Bayern Munich on Monday failed to reach a suitable conclusion, according to The Athletic.

It's suggested the two parties are still some way off each other's valuation, with the report claiming Bayern Munich sit around £25 million short of Tottenham's £100 million asking price.

With just one year left on his contract, Bayern Munich have been hoping Spurs would buckle on their demands and allow Kane to leave for cheaper, in order to give the north Londoners a chance to cash in on their prized asset.

Instead, Daniel Levy and Co. remain steadfast on their asking price, with the Bayern Munich hierarchy now mulling over whether to return with a third bid.

It's reported by The Independent that Bayern Munich could be willing to up the ante with their pursuit by submitting an offer in the region of £85 million for Kane.

It would represent a bid closer to Tottenham's nine-figure asking price, but whether the capital club would accept remains to be seen.

However, while that rumbles on in the background, attention has switched to who Spurs might replace Kane with.

What has Alex Crook said about Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur and their transfer targets?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted it would be difficult for Tottenham to replace Kane with a similar quality striker, given their lack of European football next season.

On the current state of play at Hotspur Way, Crook said: "Kylian Mbappe was just fanciful and extreme. I think with Dusan Vlahovic if Fabio Paratici is still involved and I think he is in some capacity, could be a possibility.

"Maybe someone like Lautaro Martínez at Inter Milan, although he suggested that he would be quite happy to stay for another season.

"They can't afford Victor Osimhen and I wouldn't have thought he'd want to come and join a non-Champions League team, which is going to be an issue for a few of their targets."

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

It's easy to see why Spurs are pushing for as big a fee as possible for Kane, because it's likely they'll have to spend big to fund a replacement if he leaves.

While an unlikely target anyway, Osimhen is currently subject to a £120 million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, indicating the kind of money top strikers in Europe are going for.

Similarly, hopes of landing Martinez remain slim as things stand, but even if the Argentine was available for transfer, it's likely to cost in the region of £70 million, as per reports.

Whereas Vlahovic is currently the most attainable target from a Spurs point of view, but even then Juventus have been quoted as wanting a whopping £77 million for the Serbian international.

Hefty fees for all involved, it's clear the Tottenham board have a huge decision to make on whether they sanction Kane's sale and purchase a replacement, or let the Englishman run down his contract before leaving on a free transfer next summer.