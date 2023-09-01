Tottenham Hotspur are yet to sell Tanguy Ndombele on summer deadline day and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Tottenham transfer news - Tanguy Ndombele

Michael Bridge informed GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Tottenham needed to sell players in order to bring fresh faces in and while Spurs have reached an agreement over Brennan Johnson and tabled a bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, they are still yet to shift the deadwood at the club.

Bridge named Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ndombele as players who could depart, although at this stage of the transfer window all of them except Tanganga remain Tottenham players.

Ndombele has been linked with an exit from the club throughout this window, which is no surprise considering he's far from lived up to his billing as a £53.8m club-record purchase in north London, especially in light of him taking home £200k per week. Inter Milan have been linked with a loan swoop for the Frenchman, while Fabrizio Romano claimed on Thursday that Galatasaray are still keen on signing Ndombele.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown insisted that Tottenham are still desperate to get rid of the midfielder, and believes that he could tempt a few clubs into a late deal.

He told GMS: "Spurs are desperate to get rid of Ndombele still. You have to say that signings not really worked out at all. They paid a huge fee for him and I believe he ended last season on the bench at Napoli so that loan move didn't work out too well either. I don't think there will be terribly many offers for him, but I would expect some before deadline. I think he's a player that a few clubs might chance their arm for."

Tottenham's deadline day - any more business?

Tottenham have been one of the Premier League's busier clubs on deadline day. They've sanctioned the loan exits of Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga, while they've also reached an agreement to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

The young forward may not be their only signing today either, with GMS sources revealing that Tottenham have tabled an offer for Conor Gallagher believed to be worth £35m plus a further £5m in potential add-ons. Chelsea are holding out for more however, valuing the England international at £50m, and it remains to be seen if the two sides will agree deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.