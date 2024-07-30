Highlights Tottenham are likely to further bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham Hotspur will likely look to make two or three more first team additions this summer, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already signed Archie Gray from Leeds United this transfer window, as well as midfielder Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgarden. In terms of outgoings, they have lost Joe Rodon to Leeds, as well as a number of players on free transfers, including Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League last season, which was Postecoglou’s first in the dugout following his move from Celtic last summer. They will compete in the Europa League next season alongside Manchester United, and they begin their 2024/25 league campaign away at Leicester City on August 19.

More Additions Expected at Tottenham

It’s been a quiet summer so far

Spurs will not be stopping at Gray and Bergvall, according to Sky Sports journalist Bridge. While previous links with Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey - described as "sensational" by journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor - were accurate, the London club are yet to actively pursue a deal for the 23-year-old.

Bridge says a handful of signings are likely before the transfer window slams shut on August 30, but Spurs typically conduct their business quietly.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I don’t think there’s an actual set number [of signings] just yet, and they’re very quiet with how they do their business. I think they’re still looking for about two or three first team players to come into the squad. “There is interest in Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, but there’s been nothing further from that, just interest, with potentially Giovani Lo Celso going to Aston Villa. But, there is nothing on that in terms of anything going forward.”

Tottenham Target Murillo 'Breaks Silence’ Over Transfer

The defender had been linked with a move to Spurs

Reported Spurs target Murillo has broken his silence over a potential move away from Nottingham Forest, in light of interest from the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea. The Athletic claimed earlier this month that the central defender has been scouted by clubs in Spain, as well as Spurs, and Forest could have their resolve tested before the end of the window.

However, Murillo has now confirmed his desire to remain at the City Ground for at least another season. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Brazilian admitted he needs regular game time and staying with Forest will allow him to mature as a player.

Murillo 2023/24 stats for Nottingham Forest in all competitions Stat: Appearances 36 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 3,165

Murillo began his career in his homeland with Corinthians, and he was signed by Forest last summer. He has a long-term contract that runs until 2028 and the 22-year-old could form a solid partnership with new signing Nikola Milenkovic at Forest next season.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.