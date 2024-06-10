Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Monaco right-back Vanderson to replace Emerson Royal for next season.

Vanderson has been one of the best right-backs in Ligue 1 and offers potential for growth and competition.

At just 22, Vanderson brings both immediate backup and long-term potential to secure Tottenham's right-back position.

Tottenham Hotspur are getting to work on their summer transfer window already with reports linking them with a plethora of stars - and one player who could be on his way is Monaco right-back Vanderson, with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that he is being lined up to replace the Italy-bound Emerson Royal.

The Lilywhites were in the hunt for a Champions League spot but some poor form prior to the end of the season saw them miss out on a place in the top four - which looked possible at times with Aston Villa almost staggering over the line. It will be in Postecoglou's sights next season and he needs a right-back to replace Royal, who is nailed on for a move to AC Milan.

Tottenham: Right-Back Transfer Latest

Tottenham will need to be active in their search for defenders

Vanderson was linked with Brentford three years ago but nothing came to fruition over a deal taking him to west London, and Tottenham were linked on Friday with journalist Bruno Andrade reporting that Tottenham had initiated contact with Monaco.

And, to add to their need for a right-back, Royal is close to a move to AC Milan for £20million, which would free up almost all of the funds needed to sign Vanderson. The former Barcelona star hasn't been able to nail down a place in the first-team in north London and that will give Vanderson the chance to do so.

Sources: Tottenham Line Up Vanderson

Spurs know who they want to bring in

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Vanderson is being lined up as Tottenham’s right-back target due to uncertainty around the position over the coming months.

Pedro Porro has been the first-choice right-back for the majority of the season, though Emerson Royal has filled in where he can and represents a decent backup option, but AC Milan amongst others have taken an interest in securing his signature and he looks to be off to Italy, with Tottenham having a few ‘options in the works’.

Vanderson's Ligue 1 statistics - AS Monaco squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 15th Goals 3 8th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.8 =4th Match rating 7.01 7th

Vanderson is one, and he has been one of the best right-backs in Ligue 1 over the past year for Monaco. Joining the French outfit in January 2022, Vanderson has made 68 league appearances for Adi Hutter’s side, scoring six goals in the process and at the age of just 22, the young Brazilian could be the ideal man to bring in to compete with Porro.

He will primarily be backup for Porro, but there is a sense that he has a lot of growth still to come and if Tottenham can tap into that, it could be a superb signing for the future. Tottenham are in the early stages of negotiations, and Monaco will not let him go on the cheap after signing him for a fee in the region of £10million. Manchester United, Napoli and Barcelona have also shown interest which could be a sticking point, but his £30million valuation from Monaco could be ideal with Royal moving to the San Siro for a slightly smaller fee.

Vanderson Has Huge Potential to Shine for Spurs

He would be an incredibly smart signing

Vanderson made his Brazil debut in 2023 to add to his credentials and as a result, the youngster has massive potential to grow into a key player for the north London club should they see fit to sign him.

It's key to note that Porro is also young enough and with the two, Tottenham could be set for years to come in regards to their right-back position; making signing Vanderson now a wise idea as they won't have to worry about incomings in that department for quite some time.

And, if bids to come in for either Porro or Vanderson - should he sign - in the future, their ages mean that it will be a fairly straight-forward move to sell with profit likely to be made.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.