Highlights Tottenham have been linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto

It’s been a quiet summer for Spurs but business is expected to ramp up

Clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Neto

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto remains on Tottenham Hotspur’s list of targets, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have had a pretty quiet summer so far, with Archie Gray from Leeds United the only significant incoming to date. They have, however, lost the likes of Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon on free transfers following the expiration of their contracts.

The 2024/25 season will be Postecoglou's second in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Last season, they finished fifth in the standings and secured Europa League football, but they will be hoping to push on next term.

Neto a Target for Tottenham

He is under contract until 2027

Wolves winger Neto is among the names under consideration at Spurs, according to Romano. The journalist claims the 24-year-old is highly appreciated at the North London club, but it is not yet known whether that will progress into a formal approach.

Neto began his senior career in his homeland Portugal before he moved to Serie A side Lazio on a permanent deal from Braga in 2019 following an initial loan spell. That same summer, he was signed by Premier League side Wolves, and he remains under contract at Molineux until 2027.

Despite injury problems, Neto has had an impressive five years in the Midlands and his performances have caught the attention of clubs across the league. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and now Spurs are among the names credited with interest in the winger.

Speaking on Spurs’ interest, Romano told a Playback Livestream:

“Pedro Neto remains a player really appreciated and very highly rated by Tottenham. So, for sure, he is one of the players they’ve always had on the list. Let’s see if they will decide to accelerate, but I expect Tottenham to be busy starting from next week.”

Spurs Handed Blow in Solanke Pursuit

Bournemouth will demand a significant fee

Elsewhere, Spurs have been handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, according to reports. The London club have been linked with the former Liverpool man in recent weeks, but Bournemouth are understandably reluctant to let their talisman go.

According to The Mirror, Spurs will only land Solanke if they trigger his release clause, which is reportedly in the region of £65million. The article then goes on to say it is unlikely that Postecoglou’s side will put a club-record fee on the table to sign him.

Dominic Solanke 2023/24 stats for Bournemouth in all competitions Stat: Appearances 42 Goals 21 Assists 4 Minutes played 3,553

It has also been claimed matters are complicated further by the fact Liverpool will receive a cut of any profit Bournemouth make on his sale, following his move from Anfield back in 2019.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.