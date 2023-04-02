Tottenham Hotspur could find a ready-made Harry Kane replacement in Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been linked with a departure from Tottenham amid ongoing contract talks and O'Rourke fancies Spurs to target Ferguson, should the England captain depart Hotspur Way.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Evan Ferguson

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham are one of a number of clubs targeting Brighton's Ferguson ahead of a busy transfer window.

The Irish international, who is valued at £13 million by the CIES Football Observatory, has shone for Brighton since being dropped into the Seagulls' starting-11, with many of the division's top clubs monitoring his progress.

Despite signing a new contract with the south coast outfit in October, the report claims Ferguson, who pockets a reported £3,000 per week, could be on the move at the end of the season.

It comes amid speculation surrounding the future of Spurs striker Kane, who himself has been touted with a transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A January report by David Ornstein in The Athletic claimed Kane, whose existing contract is set to expire at the end of next season, was open to signing a new deal with Spurs.

However, should the Lilywhites lose their record goalscorer, journalist O'Rourke believes Ferguson would be a suitable replacement.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ferguson to Tottenham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke claimed Ferguson would be able to emulate the role Kane does for Spurs.

On Ferguson's impact at Brighton and future prospects, O'Rourke said: "He's playing in the Premier League at 18 as well, he's got a big strong build like a Harry Kane.

"He plays up there on his own as a frontman for Brighton and he can carry that attacking burden as well.

"He looks like a real top prospect. I think he's only going to get better and better with age, so if he has half as good a career as Harry Kane, I'm sure Evan Ferguson will be delighted.”

What would Ferguson offer Spurs if he joined?

Even if Kane stuck around at Tottenham for the foreseeable future, landing Ferguson would not only provide the club with a capable deputy, but it would also set Spurs up in attack for years to come.

Since being parachuted into the Brighton senior side, Ferguson has left a positive impression, netting seven goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Such goals have helped fire Brighton to their first FA Cup semi-final since 2019, while also putting them in with a shout of qualifying for European football.

However, as O'Rourke alludes to, Ferguson is also a creative asset for Roberto De Zerbi's side too, with the striker ranking in the top three per cent of players in his position for pass completion rate per 90 minutes (FBref).