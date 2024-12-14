English journalist Henry Winter has waxed lyrical about Tottenham Hotspur youngster Archie Gray telling Spurs he’s the club's future. The versatile English midfielder arrived in North London from Leeds United in the summer for around £30 million.

Gray has impressed this season, with consistent displays in midfield and defence displaying his versatility. He’s been a positive in a difficult period for Ange Postecoglou with the Lilywhites struggling for form.

Postecoglou went on an astonishing tirade about Timo Werner after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League midweek. The Australian coach said the German attacker’s display was unacceptable.

Winter felt that Postecoglou’s assessment of Werner was accurate and that he’s the type of player Spurs should be looking to part with. He claimed on X that Gray, who filled in at centre-back in Glasgow, has the characteristics to be a massive success:

Encouragingly for Spurs, young Archie Gray showed in trying circumstances that he could well have that strong character they need. Filling in at centre-back, he can also play full-back and central midfield (his best position). He’s the future of Spurs midfield. But he’ll play anywhere for the team. He’s that type of character.

Gray is the son of former Leeds winger Eddie Gray, who became a legend at Elland Road. Winter feels he shares similar traits to his father:

No surprise with Archie: the Gray family, Andy (father), Frank (grandfather) and Eddie (great uncle), all had a mental robustness as players. Some of the tackles that got put in on Leeds winger Eddie were brutal, and he took them, rode them, and marched on. Tottenham’s recruitment has been questioned, especially the spend on youngsters but it’s not about age but character. Gray, 18, is Spurs’ future, the on-loan Werner should be swiftly consigned to their past.

Archie Gray wants to stay at Tottenham

The Spurs teenager doesn't want loan exit

Tottenham’s capture of Gray came amid the English teenager nearly joining Brentford. He’s been excellent for Postecoglou, and the midfielder, who earns £75,000 per week, wants to stay put in the January transfer window despite suggestions that loan offers will be made.

Archie Gray 2024-25 Statistics Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 0

Gray is tipped to reach similar heights as Jude Bellingham, 21, and Kobbie Mainoo, 19, and become a regular England international. He's one of several youngsters knocking on the door of the Three Lions' senior team.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.