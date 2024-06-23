Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Tammy Abraham as boss Ange Postecoglou seeks attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

Santiago Gimenez, Serhou Guirassy, Lois Openda and Ivan Toney have also worked their way onto Spurs' radar during the early stages of the transfer window.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the Premier League rivals threatening to provide Tottenham with competition for Roma frontman Abraham.

Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for new firepower in their frontline next season, and one of the latest links is with Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Sources close to Spurs are indicating to GIVEMESPORT that the former Chelsea man has not been identified as one of their priority targets for the summer transfer window, yet admit he may become the best value option they could consider.

Abraham, 26, is expected to be available at a market price of between £20million and £25million, and his experience in England and Europe, combined with the fact he counts towards homegrown quotas within the Premier League, brings a sense of temptation for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs Put Together Shortlist as North Londoners Seek New Striker

Gimenez considered by many to be leading target

Tottenham had been looking at other strikers alongside Abraham before now and top options include Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Gimenez is considered by many to be the leading candidate for Spurs, though he is valued at £42million and has also picked up fresh links to the north Londoners' arch-rivals Arsenal in recent weeks.

Tammy Abraham's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Santiago Gimenez Tammy Abraham Santiago Gimenez Pass completion percentage 67.5 67.5 Shots on target percentage 51.8 39.1 Percentage of aerial duels won 45.7 44.3 Progressive passes 1.65 1.54 Goals 0.53 0.62 Statistics correct as of 22/06/2024

Guirassy is set for a move to Borussia Dortmund as it stands, while Leipzig do not want to lose £70million-rated Openda. Toney, currently on England duty for the European Championship, is valued at £60million by Brentford and sources close to Tottenham say that is around £15million higher than they would be wanting to pay.

Toney’s market is shrinking for this summer, with Chelsea and Arsenal no longer interested, but current information suggests the Bees will continue to price him at the £60million mark.

Whether they stick to that remains to be seen, but it does mean that Abraham becomes an intriguing option to consider.

Related Tottenham Showing an Interest in Monaco's Vanderson Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new right-back this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Vanderson is a target.

Postecoglou Facing Competition for Abraham Deal

Aston Villa and West Ham among additional suitors

Aston Villa have some interest in Abraham - who was once on loan at Villa Park - as they considered a permanent move for him previously. West Ham United are being linked at a time when they also want a new focal point to their attack. Interestingly, sources have indicated to GMS that the Hammers also have an eye on Toney.

Abraham is likely to be more actively offered to clubs in the coming weeks, and Spurs have become aware of his situation recently.

It is felt his price-tag could end up being closer to £25million but, even at that point, he would represent market value that is better than other strikers with proven goalscoring credentials.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham has failed to score or grab an assist in any of his six appearances against Tottenham Hotspur over the course of his career

Abraham has done well in Italy, but suffered a long-term injury and returned to action at the end of the season, making eight Serie A appearances and scoring one goal in a 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Market opportunities are being felt out, but it is understood he is open-minded about the prospect of returning to England.

Abraham was born in London and came through Chelsea’s youth system. The Blues will also be looked at as a potential option for the player at a time when Chelsea have already been pursuing other options.

All statistics according to FBref and Transfermarkt