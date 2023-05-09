Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to search Europe for their next manager, while continuously cutting down their list of potential options, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Levy and Co. have been eyeing up their next permanent managerial appointment after sacking previous boss Antonio Conte in March.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news

As per a report by The Telegraph, Julian Nagelsmann remains the front-runner to take over from Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's claimed Spurs are still keen on the ex-Bayern Munich manager, but any appointment could be quashed due to the costs involved of hiring Nagelsmann.

The report suggests Tottenham may have to pay Bayern up to £10 million in compensation fees, making him by far the most expensive option on their shortlist.

What's more, it's also claimed that Nagelsmann is unwilling to say yes to Tottenham until he's given clear assurances over whom the club's next director of football will be.

Nagelsmann has never not worked under a director of football in his short managerial career, meaning the Tottenham board face plenty of pressure over their choice.

While Spurs still consider Nagelsmann their priority, various factors could prohibit a move from taking place, meaning Tottenham may have to look elsewhere.

However, there are also suggestions that alternative options aren't catching the eye as much as Nagelsmann.

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham's managerial hunt?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Spurs' search for a new gaffer, journalist Jones said: “It's been quite a slow process, because they see no point in rushing it now. I think it's interesting that those names keep cropping up of Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot. And they are of interest, but if I'm totally honest contacts close to Tottenham don't play them up that highly.

"But they do say that they're catching the interest of the board and that they've explored the potential of getting them.”

Who else is in the mix for the Tottenham job?

As alluded to by Jones, Feyenoord boss Slot has been high up on the list of preferred candidates for Tottenham.

According to an ESPN report, Slot is considered second on the list of options for the Spurs job, behind primary target Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, reports in Portugal are claiming Sporting CP are already preparing for the exit of Amorim, amid rumours Levy could switch his attention to the talented coach.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mirror are reporting that Tottenham would be willing to pay Alonso's release clause, should they look to pry him away from Bayer Leverkusen.