Following another defeat for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, the London club have been tipped to move for Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

After Chelsea's 4-3 win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday afternoon, pressure is continuing to mount on Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham have been poor once again this season, and may look to make a change in the dugout. Adam Crafton, a reporter for The Athletic, has singled out Brentford manager Thomas Frank as a man who could take the helm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At Brentford, Frank, who plays 'incredible' football according to former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has continued to improve and adapt to make them very competitive, and has the Bees sat ninth in the Premier League, three points above Tottenham. With one of the best home records in Europe, Thomas Frank has made the Gtech Community Stadium a fortress, so it makes a lot of sense for him to be ready for a move to a European club.

Why Spurs May Need to Change Manager

Things aren't working under Ange.

Sunday's defeat to Chelsea was Tottenham's fourth defeat in their last seven games, with just one win coming during that time. Unusually, their solitary victory was away at the champions, Man City, and defeats have come against Ipswich, and Bournemouth, among others.

After finishing fifth in his first season, just two points shy of a place in the Champions League, there was a lot of optimism coming into this season. After the big money acquisition of Dominic Solanke, fans expected Spurs to kick on, and consolidate themselves in the Champions League places. However, this has not been the case, and Ange has struggled to get much of a tune out of his side.

Sat in the bottom half of the table after 15 games, it may be time for Daniel Levy to change manager and give the reigns to someone else. Although they have had a number of key players injured, Tottenham haven't been at their best for a lot of this season, and they may decide to approach Thomas Frank about taking the job.