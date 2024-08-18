Tottenham Hotspur have now shifted their focus to outgoings following the arrival of five new players so far this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou landed his primary target last week when Dominic Solanke completed a big money move from Premier League rivals Bournemouth. They have also bolstered the squad with the arrivals of Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall.

The 2024/25 campaign will be the Australian manager’s second season in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium following his arrival last summer. In 2023/24, Spurs ended the campaign fifth in the standings, and they secured Europa League football for the upcoming season.

Outgoings ‘expected’ at Spurs

Four players could be on the move

Following a flurry of new arrivals, Sky Sports journalist Bridge now says the focus will shift to outgoings as the transfer deadline nears. Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are the players expected to depart on a permanent basis.

Youngsters Alfie Devine and Ashley Phillips are also likely to leave on loan deals in a bid to gain more first-team action. This will be on top of the 11 players Spurs have already bid farewell to this summer, albeit some only on a temporary basis.

Bridge told Sky Sports News:

“The focus over the next few days is going to be on outgoings. In particular, Lo Celso, who will command a decent transfer fee. I don’t think he’s an Ange Postecoglou player. “Reguilon also doesn’t have a future at Spurs, and there’s a few younger lads that are probably going to go out on loan, Devine and Phillips. Ange’s key target was Solanke, he’s now got a winger in [as well], but I still think there might be one or two things before deadline day,”

Unai Emery ‘pushing’ to sign Spurs midfielder

Aston Villa are keen on signing Lo Celso

One of the names reportedly expected to depart before the transfer deadline is Lo Celso, and he certainly isn’t short of potential suitors. Reports in Spain suggest Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is pushing to sign the 28-year-old.

Outlet Fichajes report that Villa are eager to bolster their midfield ranks further, despite already signing Amadou Onana from league rivals Everton. It has been claimed that the Villa boss believes Lo Celso is a strong fit for his system and style of play.

Emery and Lo Celso are well-accustomed as the Spanish coach worked with the midfielder at both Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain. The player has just one year remaining on his contract at Tottenham, and it has been suggested the north London club will look to recoup a fee worth at least £13million.

Giovani Lo Celso 2023/24 stats for Tottenham in all competitions Stat: Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 597

It has also been suggested Villa face competition from both Roma and Real Betis for his signature, but the lure of Champions League football under Emery might be enough to convince him to move. Lo Celso moved to Tottenham in 2020, following an initial loan spell with the club.

Should he leave, Spurs could look to replace him with Italy star Manuel Locatelli with a £20million offer to Juventus reportedly being readied.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.