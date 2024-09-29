Tottenham Hotspur have been criticised for signing striker Timo Werner on loan after another subpar performance in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side did, however, secure a crucial 3-0 win away from home against Manchester United. Brennan Johnson opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes at Old Trafford following a fantastic run from defender Micky van de Ven.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a poor challenge before half time, and Dejan Kulusevski doubled Spurs’ advantage early in the second half. Dominic Solanke then made it three with a little over 10 minutes left to play of the 90.

‘No Justification’ for Timo Werner Loan

The forward had another poor performance

One player that didn’t have a good afternoon was Werner. Before half time, he was played through on goal, and was one-on-one with Andre Onana, but the United goalkeeper was able to make a crucial save.

The same thing happened early in the second half when Onana once again made the save to deny Werner in a one-on-one situation. Werner was substituted soon after as he made way for 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall.

In what was otherwise a fantastic performance from Postecoglou’s side, fans were left scratching their heads as to how Werner was awarded a start. Speaking on social media platform X, TheSecretScout claimed there’s no justification for having the player on loan as there are better players in the youth set-up at the club.

"There’s no justification for having Werner on loan. There’s better players in the u21s."

Werner was once one of the shining lights in German football during his first spell with RB Leipzig, but a horrid two-year stint at Chelsea set back his career. He returned to Leipzig back in 2022, and then joined Spurs on a short-term loan at the end of last season.

Timo Werner stats vs Manchester United (29/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 77' Shots on target 2 Big chances missed 2 Dribble attempts (successful) 5 (2) Accurate passes 22/30 (73%)

That was extended this summer as he rejoined the North London club for the 2024/25 campaign. They have the option to make the move permanent at the end of this season for a fee the BBC claim to be £8.5million.

Tottenham Defender Praised for Assist at Old Trafford

Van de Ven set up Johnson for their opening goal v United

Elsewhere, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was full of praise for Spurs defender Van de Ven after what he did in the build-up to the opening goal against United. With three minutes gone on the clock, he pushed forward with the ball from his own half, and crossed it into the path of Johnson, who tapped home from close range.

Despite Neville’s United allegiances, as he spent his entire professional career with the club, he was blown away by Van de Ven’s run given he’s a central defender. Speaking on commentary after the goal, he said:

“Absolutely brilliant from Van de Ven. One of the best runs I've ever seen from a centre-back. He drives through four Manchester United players. It's amazing. Brilliant.”

Spurs are now eighth in the Premier League standings after six games. They have 10 points following three wins, one draw and two defeats. Postecoglou’s side are five points off Liverpool in top spot.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.