Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be on his way out of the north London club after some poor results in recent weeks - and ex-Premier League boss Alan Pardew has stated that his choice for a new boss would come from the Championship, with 43-year-old Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick being touted as a potential incoming for the troubled side.

Tottenham raced into a 2-0 lead against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, though they squandered their advantage in a 4-2 loss to the Blues on home soil. It's seen Postecoglou win just one of his last seven games in all competitions, and he's looking perilously over his shoulder - with Carrick now being touted for the job.

Pardew: Carrick Should Be 'Given a Chance'

The Champions League winning midfielder has started his managerial career superbly

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew stated that someone with a clean slate should be given the reins, with Carrick being his choice of a new manager if Postecoglou was to be given the boot. He said:

“Listen, I personally would go for somebody who is untarnished. “You sometimes have to look at young managers and give them a chance. Michael Carrick is doing a great job at Middlesbrough. If I was a Premiership club I would seriously have him on the list.”

Carrick took over Middlesbrough back in October 2022, with the Teeside outfit having won just four of their opening 16 Championship games - sitting 21st in the second-tier in the process.

Middlesbrough's Championship statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 33 =2nd Goals conceded 22 9th Shots For Per Game 15.7 2nd Shots Against Per Game 8.4 2nd xG 1.5 1st Match rating 34.34 2nd

However, a run of just eight losses in 30 games, including 18 wins, saw them qualify for the 2022/23 play-offs against the odds. Dubbed as playing 'scarily good football', his side lost narrowly to Coventry City in the semi-finals, and the north-east outfit continued in a similar vein of form last season but could only finish eighth, despite the losses of Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

But some strong signings this season have seen Boro reignite their promotion hopes, and they sit inside the play-offs at present heading into the festive period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Carrick has won exactly half of his games in charge of Middlesbrough - winning 54 from 108.

Former Manchester United star Carrick's work on a small budget is impressive, developing young players and seeing them earn their Premier League stripes - and with the chance to potentially blossom in the top-flight himself, Pardew's recommendation could be a stroke of genius if Carrick - who played for two seasons at White Hart Lane - makes the switch back to the capital.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-12-24.