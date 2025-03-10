TalkSPORT pundit Majestic says Tottenham Hotspur should sack Ange Postecoglou and replace him with Harry Redknapp if they want to win the Europa League this season.

Spurs endured another disappointing Premier League result at the weekend, salvaging a 2-2 draw at home against Bournemouth thanks to second-half goals from Pape Matar Sarr and Son Heung-min.

The result leaves Tottenham 13 points off fifth place, where they finished last season, with only 10 league games remaining.

While any talk of Postecoglou’s immediate dismissal has been dismissed for now, there are suggestions Spurs could eventually turn to a new manager this summer.

Spurs Told to Appoint Harry Redknapp

After Draw v Bournemouth

Majestic, speaking on talkSPORT, urged Spurs to appoint Redknapp as soon as this season if they want to rescue their Europa League campaign:

“What I'm saying is, for Spurs to move forward, because next year there's no European football for us, unless we win the Europa League. “But with that manager, they can't win that, in my opinion, because where is the rousing of the team, and we're together, we’re a unit. “There's nothing from him. I personally tomorrow morning, get rid of him. Bring back Harry Redknapp, for one last hurrah. I'll bring Harry back.”

Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012, has been out of management for eight years, last coaching Birmingham City in 2017 before being sacked after 13 games.

The 78-year-old announced his retirement that year but expressed interest in returning to coaching in 2023 when linked with the Leeds United job.

Tottenham need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 14 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 41 Points per game 1.21

