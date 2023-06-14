Tottenham Hotspur are now in a new era. Ange Postecoglou is the man tasked with changing the vibe at Spurs, who are out of European competition this season. This is a bold step from Daniel Levy to appoint a low-profile manager at a time when the need for big results is going to be more crucial than ever if they are to restore their status in the league.

Where do they want to strengthen?

Solidity is the first need for this team and with that in mind they are going after a goalkeeper and central defender as they conceded 63 goals last season. The only other teams to show such signs of leakiness were embroiled in a relegation battle! Hugo Lloris is moving on, the centre-backs are all being closely scrutinised, and the backbone of this team needs fixing. Expect a new creative player to be thrown into the mix too.

Who could they sign?

David Raya of Brentford is seen as the top target now the transfer window is open but he is priced at £40million and if they decide that is too punchy, they also have other targets such as the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

In the centre of defence Harry Maguire has been linked and that interest is genuine. One of the other Premier League options we should expect them to thoroughly look into is another England international in Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace. He is also admired by Arsenal but Spurs believe they could have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football, which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship - as he will aim to be part of the Three Lions squad. Max Kilman of Wolves is another option they have looked at while scouts have had pretty heavy focus on Serie A too.

Spurs will sign a central midfielder and will also have to be reactive to how the squad depth is looking once they start to trim the edges of the current squad.

One dream signing this summer?

James Maddison would add an excitement factor to this transfer window but they have to get to work quickly as this is a sought after player. In-roads have been made and this dream could come true if early negotiations go their way. Maddison would be at the top-end of Spurs transfer budget but this is a moment when they need to show clear intention of where their ambition lies and being in the race for Maddison would help prove that.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Making sure they do not lose Harry Kane. Getting him to sign a new contract would be the signing of the summer but even if he agrees to see out the final year of his current deal would be a pretty good feat. Starting the season with an inexperienced boss and no Kane would truly be a big risk - and one Levy is determined to fight off.