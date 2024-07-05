Highlights Tottenham Hotspur pouncing for Archie Gray came as a surprise to well-informed sources as they rubber-stamped a £40million deal.

Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze is willing to listen to proposals after gaining interest from Spurs during the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou's attempts to bring in a new striker could rest on whether Richarlison seals his departure from north London.

The first batch of Tottenham Hotspur players begin to report back for pre-season training at the end of this week as preparations for the 2024/25 campaign get underway.

Other members of the first-team squad will filter in later and so too will the new signings, as Spurs are working on plans to make sure boss Ange Postecoglou feels better equipped to challenge the Premier League’s best clubs during his second season in charge.

Of course, they have already got going with smart deals. Tottenham have Lucas Bergvall on board as a new player to merge into the plans for next term, while Timo Werner’s role will be more as a squad player than a guaranteed starter.

Gray Deal Came as Surprise to Sources

Spurs were not expected to raid Leeds for teenager

Tottenham's big signing so far is that of Archie Gray. The deal came as a slight surprise, as even well-informed sources declare that, in the weeks leading up to the agreement, there had not been a swell of expectation that they would follow through on a deal.

The interest had been there for months, but it had been felt that the costs and competition for the 18-year-old's signature would be a barrier. Yet, as Brentford’s proposed £40million move for him stalled, while the player considered the upside of the transfer, Spurs decided to swoop.

Their proposal in terms of club vision and the project won him over, even though he may not have a major role in the early months of his Tottenham career as the north Londoners are wary of his young age and aim to give him time to make his mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray has joined Tottenham Hotspur with no Premier League experience under his belt, having been an unused substitute 12 times while Leeds United were in the top flight

Technical director Johan Lange was key to positioning Spurs in the market to grab Gray, and it is a good sign that the club were able to work in the dark over such a significant move until the late stages.

Insiders say it has been felt inside the club that transfer news leaks need to be reduced in order to help them have the most effective window possible.

Crystal Palace winger considering Selhurst Park departure

Fresh speculation in the last days surrounding Desire Doue needs to be treated with attentiveness as he is being hotly tipped to follow Gray into the club. Tottenham have been linked with the attacking midfielder, and it is understood that there has been contact with agents to discover the potential terms of any deal.

This could yet become a situation similar to the one Manchester United experienced recently with him though. They were very keen but discovered his price in the summer window could be stretched towards £60million because of the competitiveness that is being created for his signature across Europe.

That certainly would be a high price to pay for the 18-year-old Rennes starlet, particularly at a time when they have been seriously considering a move for Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace winger - called a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - has been in mind as the player who could be Tottenham's most exciting addition and early checks have been made to understand whether the player would be interested.

GMS understands Eze is open to offers, as he considers following pal Michael Olise out of Selhurst Park, but his release clause is £60million plus £8million in add-ons.

Spurs are not afraid of spending big on the right player and options are going to start to become more clear as we head towards the latter stages of Euro 2024 and into the beginning of Premier League pre-season.

Desire Doue's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Eberechi Eze Desire Doue Eberechi Eze Shot-creating actions 4.86 4.82 Shots 1.88 3.60 Shots on target 0.72 1.45 Goals 0.22 0.48 Assists 0.22 0.18 Statistics correct as of 04/07/2024

Gallagher Becoming Less Likely to Join Tottenham

England international could be handed Chelsea lifeline

England and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is a player long-linked to Tottenham, but GMS recently reported that no decision was likely until after his participation in the European Championship had ended. Current reading of the situation suggests Spurs’ likelihood of signing him has reduced. The player may even yet get a Chelsea lifeline.

Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa has been under consideration as an alternate option as his homegrown status combined with potential availability has been in mind since the turn of the year.

Again, it is believed to be Lange that has been particularly keen on the Ramsey option, yet GMS sources believe Villa’s openness to selling has altered since the PSR deadline passed.

The player has not displayed signs of wanting to leave, and it is expected that the Midlands outfit will now aim to keep their academy graduate.

One possible storyline to look out for comes from Italy, as there could yet be scope to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

He has been on the radar for some time, yet nothing active has kicked in. At the moment, Chiesa is locked in negotiations surrounding a new contract in Turin, but agents have been seeking options in England if they decide to move him on. No major clubs have been biting at the opportunity and sources in Italy feel Tottenham is his best chance of a Premier League move.

Pedro Neto, of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been linked, but Arsenal retain an interest in the Portuguese attacker too. That style of player is certainly attractive.

Postecoglou Unable to Sign Striker During Richarlison Uncertainty

Trio have been on shortlist as potential recruits

We still have no movement on Tottenham signing a striker, and that position continues to have some level of dependence on whether Richarlison manages to secure a move elsewhere.

The main names in the frame in recent weeks have been Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord, Ivan Toney of Brentford and Jonathan David from Lille.

Gimenez has been on their list since the first half of last season, but they still have not moved seriously on that front, while Toney would only be seriously considered if it was possible around the £40million mark.

Related Tottenham 'Tempted' to Make Summer Move for £25m Striker Tottenham Hotspur are assessing whether to up the ante in their pursuit of Roma striker Tammy Abraham

David continues to be one of the more attractive frontman targets on the market and, while he was not initially on their list for this summer, he has been touted around the English top-flight and Tottenham are thought to be one of his leading options to contemplate.

Postecoglou Season Two needs exciting new additions in order to level-up, and all indications from sources are that there is every confidence the club will make a splash in the market beyond that recent deal for Leeds’ young star Gray.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref