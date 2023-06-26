New Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, looking to offload 10 players in a massive club clear-out over the summer transfer window.

After a dire campaign throughout the majority of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Tottenham are in desperate need of a complete overhaul of their squad, with the past season being the final straw for a lot of fans who are now admitting that the majority of their players just are not good enough.

It seems recently appointed manager Ange Postecoglou is of similar thinking as reports are circulating that he intends to sell, loan, or release no less than 10 players from the Spurs side this summer.

Who are Spurs looking to sell this summer?

After 11 years between the sticks for the north London side, it seems club captain Hugo Lloris is on the list of players expected to part ways with the club.

The French international has one year left on his contract, but has recently held talks with Postecoglou about seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere, and he is not the only one.

After an underwhelming loan spell in Italy, Spurs academy graduate Harry Winks is also unlikely to have a future at the club. The midfielder was part of the Sampdoria side who were relegated from Serie A in the 2022/23 season.

Defenders Joe Rodon and Sergio Reguilion, who were both on loan last season at Rennes and Atletico Madrid respectively, are also expected to depart permanently or once again spend the season on loan.

Fellow defensive teammates Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are seemingly also not in Postecoglou's plans for the upcoming season.

Midfielder Alfie Devine's future looks to be more certain, with the teenager set to remain at Spurs, but sent out on loan to continue his development.

Players who also seem to have a more certain future are Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele who, after loans spells last season, are unlikely to be at Tottenham next season.

Further reports have emerged surrounding the uncertainty of Ivan Perisic's future at the club. The Croatian struggled in his first season in north London, even being dropped by coach Antonio Conte in the latter stages of the season.

With Spurs expected to be targeting defensive reinforcements this summer, it is unclear whether the 34-year-old is to be included in Postecoglou's plans for the future.

Where will Harry Kane be next season?

Despite interest from various clubs around the world and rumours circulating the media, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Eric Dier all look to be remaining at Spurs this season.

However, Kane and Dier have only one year left on their contracts with Tottenham, creating an uncertain future post 2023/24 season for the England internationals.

Without a major trophy win in 15 years, this brutal ruthlessness from Postecoglou might just be what Spurs need to kickstart a new generation of talent and a new era for the north London side.