Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could head through the Hotspur Way exit door as he 'might not fit' into Ange Postecoglou's system, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou, who was appointed as Spurs' new head coach earlier this month, is looking to freshen up the squad he inherited.

Tottenham transfer news - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

According to The Athletic, Hojbjerg is open to sealing his Tottenham departure after attracting interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

The report suggests Spurs are willing to offload the central midfielder if a suitable offer is put on the table during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Hojbjerg has been identified as a top target by Atletico boss Diego Simeone, which has led to the Spanish side setting their sights on negotiating a deal.

A return to Bayern Munich could also be on the cards as the reigning Bundesliga champions have held discussions over the Denmark international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hojbjerg is unlikely to remain on Tottenham's books and his days with the north Londoners are numbered.

What has Michael Bridge said about Hojbjerg?

Bridge believes Tottenham will be fearful of various members of the squad, including Hojbjerg, not having a future under Postecoglou.

The Sky Sports reporter has doubts over whether the 27-year-old would thrive in the new Spurs chief's style of play.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "There are a couple of players where I feel they might be slightly concerned.

"That includes Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been an ever-present at Spurs over the last few seasons. He might not fit into his system."

Should Tottenham sell Hojbjerg this summer?

Hojbjerg has made himself one of the first names on the team-sheet during his time at Tottenham, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has made 145 appearances.

But with the £100,000-per-week man only having two years remaining on his contract, it may be the perfect time to sanction his exit.

Although Hojbjerg racked up 12 goal contributions in all competitions last term, it proved to be a forgettable season for Tottenham as they missed out on European qualification.

Postecoglou needs to reshape the squad following his arrival and offloading the ex-Southampton midfielder, who headed to the capital in a £15million deal three years ago, could be a sensible starting point.

But the former Celtic chief would need to dip into the transfer market to find a replacement as Hojbjerg averaged 1.7 clearances and 1.6 tackles per Premier League outing during the 2022/23 campaign, according to Sofascore.