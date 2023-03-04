A Tottenham Hotspur star has struggled to make a telling impact since heading to north London, it has been claimed.

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison was a 'strange signing' by Antonio Conte as there are doubts over how he 'fits' into the team at Hotspur Way, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

Spurs are in the knockout stages of the Champions League and battling it out for a place in the Premier League's top four, but the attacker has struggled to produce his best form in north London.

Tottenham transfer news - Richarlison

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham forked out £60million when they signed Richarlison from Everton during last summer's transfer window.

Spurs refused to give up on their pursuit of the Brazil international after their divisional rivals turned down a £100million proposal which would have involved Anthony Gordon also heading to the capital.

Richarlison penned a five-year contract worth £175,000-per-week when he eventually made the switch from Goodison Park, but he has failed to make a positive impact.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed the 25-year-old is at risk of being put up for sale by Tottenham if his performance levels do not improve ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Richarlison has suffered due to Conte struggling to identify a specific role for him within the squad.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Richarlison?

Taylor is puzzled by Tottenham's decision to spend big on Richarlison as he has not managed to dislodge Harry Kane, Heung-min Son or Dejan Kulusevski as a preferred member of the front three.

The journalist feels the South American does not fit seamlessly into Spurs' team when he is named in the starting line-up.

When asked for his verdict on Richarlison, Taylor told GiveMeSport: "It's difficult because, at the time, I said it was a strange signing to me because I don't really see where he actually fits into Tottenham's team.

"If I was to ask anyone to now pick their first choice Spurs team, I think most people would leave Richarlison out of that because Son, Kulusevski and Kane is strong and well-balanced.

"I know they've had their problems with form, particularly Son, and Kulusevski hasn't been the same as he was last season. But Richarlison isn't a natural fit, particularly when Kane is in the squad."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Fixtures, Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

Is Richarlison capable of turning his Tottenham career around?

Richarlison has only scored two goals and registered a further three assists since joining Tottenham, according to Transfermarkt.

That is an underwhelming total and he has still not found the back of the net for the capital club in the Premier League.

But he has previously shown that he is capable of shining in the English top flight as Richarlison racked up 66 goal contributions in the competition while on Watford and Everton's books.

He was also in fine form at the World Cup, with Casemiro and Neymar being the only Brazil teammates to be handed a better WhoScored average match rating than his 7.41.

Sofascore data shows that Richarlison was on target every 109 minutes in Qatar, so he could still go on to enjoy a fruitful spell at Tottenham.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here