Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has not 'pushed' for a move from Hotspur Way despite being the subject of Bayern Munich interest, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are preparing to enter the first season of Ange Postecoglou's reign, following his appointment as the north Londoners' new head coach a matter of weeks ago, but there are doubts over Kane's future.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Evening Standard, Bayern are preparing to test Tottenham's resolve after deciding they are willing to pay up to £86million for Kane's services.

The report suggests Spurs will not entertain offers which fall short of £100million, while the reigning Bundesliga champions have already failed with a £60million proposal.

But respected journalist Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have insisted no official bids have been tabled for Kane at this stage.

It is understood that the England captain is keen to seal a move to Bayern after already holding positive discussions over personal terms.

Although Manchester United are unwilling to meet Tottenham's demands over Kane, Chelsea have lodged an enquiry, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact.

What has Michael Bridge said about Kane?

Bridge believes Kane could find himself embroiled in a transfer saga throughout the summer as doubts persist over his Tottenham future.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Spurs will only consider sanctioning their academy graduate's exit if he pushes for a move, which has not been the case yet.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "This could rumble on a little bit now. Just from my opinion, I would be surprised if he ends up at Bayern this summer.

"But, of course, it would have to be him pushing it. As it stands, he hasn't pushed it yet. We've not actually heard from him on this."

Are Tottenham under pressure to sell Kane this summer?

Tottenham find themselves in a difficult position as Kane only has 12 months left on his £200,000-per-week contract, according to Spotrac.

The 29-year-old, who scored 32 goals in an under-par Spurs side last season, could walk away as a free agent next summer if he is not sold or persuaded to agree fresh terms.

It seems Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is facing an uphill battle in his bid to tempt Kane into penning a new deal as Football Insider have reported he has already revealed to friends that he will not sign on the dotted line.

But the north Londoners will not stop in their tracks and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club remain desperate to tie their vice-captain down to a contract extension.

Sofascore data highlights that Kane got his name on the scoresheet every 114 minutes in the Premier League last term, emphasising that his departure would come as a huge blow to Tottenham.