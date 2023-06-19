Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy 'will do everything possible' to ensure Harry Kane remains at Hotspur Way beyond the closure of the transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have entered a new era, with Ange Postecoglou being appointed as the club's new head coach earlier this month, but doubts remain over their vice-captain's future.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Guardian, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has admitted to using England's end-of-season international break as an opportunity to convince the likes of Kane to secure a move to Old Trafford.

The report suggests the former Southampton man would take the Tottenham striker 'in a heartbeat', while he was only 'half-joking' when he revealed he had already given a tour of the Red Devils' Carrington training complex.

It is understood that Manchester United are unwilling to meet Levy's demands over Kane, while Chelsea have lodged an enquiry and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Spurs.

There is ongoing uncertainty over the 29-year-old's future as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will hold discussions with Kane imminently, where they will present their plans and introduce him to Postecoglou for the first time.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kane?

Jacobs understands that Levy will fight to keep Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while his stance may only change if the Spurs talisman pushes for a summer exit.

However, the respected journalist is aware the England international has not been agitating for his current employers to sanction his departure.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The feeling still remains, as it really has for the last six months or so, that Daniel Levy will do everything possible in his power to keep Harry Kane at the football club.

"The only significant factor that will change that, beyond some insane, astronomical offer, is obviously Kane almost begging Tottenham to leave, if that's what he chooses to do and force an exit. There's no indication of that at this point, which is why Spurs are calm about the situation."

Is Kane likely to stay at Tottenham?

According to 90min, Tottenham have already informed Kane that he will not be sold before the transfer window slams shut, so it seems he will remain in north London for at least another season.

That will be music to the ears of Spurs fans, particularly after he found the back of the net 32 times despite his side's struggles last term.

It has emerged that Levy is seeking as much as £200million for Kane, increasing the likelihood that he will be going nowhere as he has all-but been priced out of a move away.

But it is still a risky strategy considering the frontman, who has scored 280 goals for his boyhood club, could leave as a free agent next year.

Tottenham need to attempt to convince Kane, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, to pen a new deal.