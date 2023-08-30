Tottenham Hotspur target Jota 'would be quite excited' by the prospect of reuniting with Ange Postecoglou at Hotspur Way, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT whether a move for the Al-Ittihad star will be pushed before the deadline.

Although Spurs have spent more than £160million since the summer window opened for business, further reinforcements could be drafted in ahead of the September 1 cut-off point.

Tottenham transfer news - Jota

According to 90min, Tottenham are among a number of clubs to have been alerted to Jota's availability just a matter of weeks after joining Al-Ittihad.

The report suggests the Portuguese winger, who only sealed a £25million switch from Celtic last month, has already been put on the market by the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.

Although Jota bagged a £200,000-per-week contract by heading to the Middle East, his spell with Al-Ittihad has already turned sour and a quickfire exit is on the cards.

Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by former Aston Villa and Rangers chief Steven Gerrard, are also interested in offering the 24-year-old an escape route.

But heading to Tottenham would allow Jota to link up with Postecoglou, who handed him 83 appearances during their time together at Celtic.

The former Benfica man's game time since Al-Ittihad swooped has been limited, with him only being handed 55 minutes of action and still searching for his first start.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Jota?

Brown is confident that Jota would be keen to seal a move to Tottenham as it would result in him being under Postecoglou's guidance once again.

But the respected journalist is aware that the north Londoners are not currently upping the ante in their pursuit despite the deadline being a matter of days away.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand why the link is made, and I'm sure that Jota would be quite excited by the prospect of being reunited with Postecoglou.

"The two of them know each other very well, and I guess he would fit the system quite well. But it doesn't seem like, from Spurs' point of view, they're pushing very hard to get him."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham will test Nottingham Forest's resolve by launching a bid for Brennan Johnson ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are demanding £50million for the winger, who has started all three of his current employers' fixtures so far this season, but Spurs will attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

Postecoglou has made Johnson his number one attacking target after identifying his versatility as a key asset, while Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move could be possible heading into the final days of the transfer window.

The Wales international is willing to join the north Londoners, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Chelsea have also held initial talks with Forest, having added Johnson to their list of potential recruits, while Brentford failed with two bids worth up to £40million earlier in the summer.