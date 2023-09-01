Tottenham Hotspur have moved a step closer to getting Brennan Johnson's move to Hotspur Way over the line ahead of the deadline, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT when the Nottingham Forest star's medical will take place.

Spurs have spent more than £160million since the summer window opened for business, but head coach Ange Postecoglou's squad could still face alterations ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are on the cusp of acquiring their primary target as a £45million fee has been agreed with Forest for Johnson.

The Italian journalist suggests the Wales international, who has made four appearances during the early stages of the new campaign despite doubts over his future, is currently travelling to the capital to undergo a medical.

It is understood that Tottenham will hold further discussions with Forest over the structure of the payments as they look to close the deal.

The development comes a matter of hours after transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs had held positive negotiations with their Premier League counterparts over the course of the last 24 hours as they aimed to drive down Johnson's price tag.

Forest had been seeking £50million for the winger and snubbed a £40million proposal from Brentford earlier this week, but Tottenham's probing has paid off.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Johnson?

Bridge understands that Johnson is less than three hours away from undergoing a medical ahead of rubber-stamping his move to Tottenham.

The Sky Sports reporter is confident that the final discussions between Spurs and Forest will be completed before the transfer window slams shut.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It takes two hours and 27 minutes for Brennan Johnson to travel from Nottingham Forest's training ground to where Spurs will conduct the medical.

"A fee of around £45million has been agreed and the deal should hopefully get done by tonight's deadline of 11pm."

What next for Tottenham?

It is becoming increasingly likely that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will remain at Tottenham as, according to MailOnline, he has turned down a move to London rivals Fulham.

The report suggests the Cottagers lodged a £25million bid for the central midfielder, whose only start of the season came during Spurs' Carabao Cup defeat at Craven Cottage earlier this week, but he has snubbed the switch amid additional interest from Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray.

Although Manchester United have also been linked with Hojbjerg during the final stages of the transfer window, a move to Old Trafford has not come to fruition.

It is understood that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have been unable to persuade Tottenham to sanction the Denmark international's departure after making a verbal bid.