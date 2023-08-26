Tottenham Hotspur target Brennan Johnson's 'preference' is to head to Hotspur Way instead of Chelsea if he leaves Nottingham Forest ahead of Ange Postecoglou making a key decision, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to MailOnline, Tottenham are preparing to test Forest's resolve with a bid which would see some of the north Londoners' fringe players head to the Midlands in exchange for Johnson.

The report suggests Spurs are willing to send the likes of Davinson Sanchez in the opposite direction as they attempt to lower the £50million price tag slapped on the Wales international, who racked up 13 goal contributions last season.

It is understood that Johnson is willing to join Tottenham ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, with personal terms not expected to be an issue, but they are still some way short of reaching an agreement with Forest.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger embarking on a fresh challenge is a possibility heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Forest, having added Johnson to their list of targets, while Brentford failed with two bids worth up to £40million earlier in the summer.

Aston Villa are additional suitors of the 22-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Johnson?

Jacobs understands that Johnson, who has been described as a 'superstar' by journalist Ariel Helwani, is leaning towards joining Tottenham despite Chelsea also being among the sides courting him.

The respected journalist believes Spurs boss Postecoglou needs to make a key decision over where the wide-man would fit into his plans before upping the ante.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the preference of the player would be Spurs. That's what I've always been told, so we now wait and see how it plays out.

"On the Chelsea side, I don't think that the interest can be disputed, but they're not active in terms of a club-to-club conversation or even on the player side at this point.

"Chelsea are going to be a side to watch right until the end of the window. They're going to surprise us, no doubt, with a few moves.

"But, as far as Brennan Johnson is concerned, I think Spurs is more likely than Chelsea. We have to now see whether Ange Postecoglou feels that he would fit in."

What's next for Tottenham?

There is continued uncertainty over where Hugo Lloris' future lies as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move to Lazio is not on the cards.

The Italian journalist suggests Tottenham's former captain, who has made 447 appearances during his time in north London, was unwilling to join the Serie A side as he is not interested in being a back-up option between the sticks.

Lloris has been replaced as Spurs' first-choice goalkeeper by Guglielmo Vicario, who sealed a £17.2million switch from Empoli earlier this summer.

Although the 2018 World Cup winner was offered a route out of the capital by a Saudi Arabian big-spender, where he would have more than tripled his salary, a move has not come to fruition.

Tottenham have been keen to offload Lloris after he has entered the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract.