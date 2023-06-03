Tottenham Hotspur have been boosted in their pursuit of Ange Postecoglou as it is thought that the Celtic boss is 'interested' in taking over at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is on the lookout for a new head coach after an underwhelming campaign which saw the north Londoners fail to qualify for European football.

Tottenham manager news - Ange Postecoglou

According to the Daily Mail, Postecoglou is open to being named Tottenham's new boss after falling short of publicly ruling himself out of the running.

The report suggests the Greek-Australian would entertain a formal approach from the capital club, while Luis Enrique has been considered and Fulham head coach Marco Silva is still in the running for the job.

Although Tottenham are keeping their options open, it is understood that Postecoglou is the leading candidate to head into the dugout and a new round of talks have been scheduled for the early part of next week.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 57-year-old is on Levy's shortlist of managerial targets and remains a 'concrete option'.

Postecoglou's chances of getting the job have improved after Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot ruled himself out of the running last month.

What has Paul Brown said about Postecoglou?

Brown believes Postecoglou is interested in taking charge of Tottenham despite previous boss Antonio Conte putting some potential contenders off with comments he made about the club.

However, the reporter has warned that luring the former Australia boss away from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic could take time.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure he's interested. I sometimes wonder just how attractive the Spurs job is to managers around the world anymore because they know their shelf life there is limited.

"Having heard what Conte said about the squad and the lack of desire and talent in it, I suspect there might be some managers looking at that thinking, 'I don't really fancy this, to be quite honest'.

"I do think Postecoglou is interested in this job, but it's not something that's going to happen overnight. I think he'll take his time with it, out of respect to the club that he's at."

Why is Postecoglou being targeted by Tottenham?

According to the Evening Standard, Postecoglou has personal connections within the Tottenham boardroom and Levy, who is leading the search for the club's next boss, has been impressed.

The report suggests the north Londoners have been mindful of the fact the Celtic chief has been preparing for the Scottish Cup final, resulting in them holding back before attempting to pounce.

Postecoglou's managerial record also makes him an attractive option as, according to Transfermarkt, he has clinched seven league titles.

He has also led his current employers to more than 80 victories, so it is easy to see why he has caught the eye of Spurs.