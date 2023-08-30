Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has told boss Ange Postecoglou that he is happy to remain at Hotspur Way for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the second round stage by Fulham on Tuesday, Spurs could freshen up their squad ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Eric Dier

According to Sky Sports Germany, Dier has been offered to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich just days before the summer window slams shut.

The report suggests the German giants' hierarchy are holding discussions over whether to pounce for the 29-year-old, who has made 361 appearances in a Spurs shirt, and his versatility has made him an increasingly attractive proposition.

Heading to the Allianz Arena would allow Dier to link-up with former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane just a matter of weeks after he sealed a £100million switch.

But Bayern are facing competition from domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund for the central defender's signature as they are pushing hard to lure him to Signal Iduna Park.

Although Dier is in no rush to embark on a fresh challenge, Tottenham are looking to find a buyer and have offered him to Premier League rivals Fulham ahead of the deadline.

The north Londoners are eager to cash in as the England international has entered the final 12 months of his £92,000-per-week contract, meaning they could see him walk away as a free agent next summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dier's days at Tottenham are numbered after falling out of favour under Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Dier?

Bridge believes Premier League clubs in the hunt for a new option in the heart of their backline should seriously consider making a move for Dier as he is on the market.

Although the Sky Sports reporter is aware that the former Sporting man is open to remaining at Tottenham due to his affinity with the club, he feels there is no way back for him into the preferred starting XI.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I've not heard the links to Fulham, personally. But I think, on the final day, if a club is maybe a centre-half short and they want someone who has known the Premier League for the last 10 years, they would do a lot worse than him.

"I think it's time he has a fresh start. I know at the start of the summer he told Spurs 'I'm happy just to see my contract out and I'm happy to stay here for the season'. He does love the club, but I don't see where he plays or where he fits in."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham?

Tanguy Ndombele could be about to secure another loan move away from Tottenham as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Genoa have reached an agreement.

The reliable journalist suggests the Serie A side are trying to convince the central midfielder, who became Spurs' most expensive signing when he sealed a £63million switch from Lyon, to head to Italy.

But Genoa may not be Ndombele's only option during the final days of the summer window as Paris Saint-Germain are considering an approach.

Ndombele returned to Tottenham at the end of last season, having made 40 appearances as Napoli got their hands on the Serie A title.

But the Frenchman, who has racked up 19 goal contributions in a Spurs shirt, does not feature in the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.