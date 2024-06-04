Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Spurs are unlikely to afford Isak's £200m price tag, while Arsenal show interest as well.

Forward Timo Werner is set to stay at Tottenham on loan with an option to buy next year.

Tottenham ‘have admiration’ for Newcastle forward Alexander Isak as Ange Postecoglou’s side look to solve their striker woes this summer, The Athletic have revealed.

After Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last year, Spurs missed a proven goalscorer as they finished fifth in the 2023/24 Premier League season. The London side are now looking at Newcastle’s Isak as a potential target this summer and are likely to face competition for the Swede, who is also on Arsenal's radar.

Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad in 2022, impressed for the Magpies this season, scoring 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions. Newcastle are reportedly ready to demand as much as £200million for their in-form striker, a fee that would make him one of the most expensive signings ever. However, The Telegraph report that Eddie Howe’s side are not contemplating a sale this summer as they consider Isak key to their plans.

Tottenham Interested in Isak

Spurs are in a striker hunt this summer

Tottenham, who are interested in Isak, might have to look elsewhere if they are unable to meet Newcastle’s demands this summer. The 24-year-old, who, according to teammate Anthony Gordon, could become ‘one of the best players in the world’, said he is ‘more than happy’ at St. James Park amid transfer speculation.

Isak finished third in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, five goals behind winner Erling Haaland and one below Cole Palmer. While teammate Callum Wilson struggled with injuries, the Swede stepped up for the Magpies as Newcastle returned to the top six after a poor start to the season.

With a summer departure unlikely, Tottenham are facing a mountain to climb if they want to secure Isak’s signature before the new campaign.

Alexander Isak Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 30 21 2 108 Champions League 5 1 0 313 FA Cup 4 2 0 166 EFL Cup 1 1 0 62

Timo Werner Set to Stay at Tottenham

Turkish forward also wanted

Ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set to stay at Tottenham for one more season following his successful spell in north London, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The 28-year-old had five goal contributions in 13 league appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side and is set to extend his London stay.

Werner, who spent two seasons at Chelsea and lifted the Champions League in 2021, bounced back after an injury-hit first part of the season at RB Leipzig. Spurs will have an option to sign the German striker on a permanent deal next summer.

They have also been linked with young forward Semih Kilicsoy. The Turkish 18-year-old currently plays for Besiktas and could bolster the north London outfit's options up front for the future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.