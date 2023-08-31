Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly linked with Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

It appears the Lilywhites are keen on a deal for the 22-year-old but there isn't much time left to reach an agreement ahead of Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

Sky Sports reported on Thursday that Tottenham were holding talks with Forest over a deal for the Wales international, who has emerged as their top target in attack.

Spurs sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window and while it would be unrealistic to describe Johnson as a direct replacement - there were 22 goals between them in the Premier League last season - he would nonetheless boost Ange Postecoglou's options in attack, being capable of playing in a number of different roles and positions across the forward line.

Tottenham are said to have pursued other targets including Ansu Fati of Barcelona, however he'll be joining Premier League rivals Brighton instead. Johan Bakayoko was another option but is expected to stay at PSV to take part in their Champions League campaign.

That leaves Johnson as Spurs' chief target and they appear determined to reach an agreement with Forest before the deadline.

Brennan Johnson - Premier League Stats Appearances 40 Goals 8 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has revealed that a Tottenham bid for Johnson is 'imminent', and the north London club may even end up paying 'over the odds' to sign the youngster.

Jacobs told GMS: "They have prioritised Brennan Johnson and we've known this for the last week-and-a-half or so. It's just whether they can agree a deal with Nottingham Forest. Whereas with the James Maddison deal, Tottenham were able to move quickly and get a lower package than was expected or was Leicester's position, I think Nottingham Forest are sticking to their guns with their valuation of Johnson, and that's why Tottenham may have to pay a little bit over the odds in order to get a deal done.

"But a bid for Johnson is imminent. It may have already landed by the time people read this. He at the moment is Tottenham's No.1 priority."

It has previously been reported that Johnson would cost in excess of £40m, although how much Spurs intend to offer for the forward at this time remains unclear.

Tottenham transfer business - Deadline Day

Whereas Tottenham's efforts in terms of incomings now appear to be focused on landing Johnson, there's still some work to be done on the outward front.

While speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently claimed that Tottenham need to either loan or sell five players before making more signings, and named some high-profile individuals that could be asked to leave the club - Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Hojbjerg has been the subject of interest from Manchester United, although Alex Crook has expressed doubts over whether Spurs would be open to a loan move at this stage.